The Los Angeles Dodgers are only one win away from defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS and making their second trip in a row to the World Series. While they’ve made the process look somewhat easy, the journey has not been without its ups and downs.

When asked to reflect on the club’s journey, Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman mentioned that the failure to preserve Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s no-hitter in September against the Baltimore Orioles was the low point of the season.

“I definitely felt like that was the low point of the season,” Edman told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “I know a lot of teams that could have caved in that one, in that moment.

“But we didn’t.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts held a team meeting just one day after the missed opportunity and reminded his players that they were the best team in baseball.

“I think it was a perfect time because that was devastating,” Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas said. “It was heartbreaking losing that game when Yamamoto was one pitch away from a no-hitter and then losing that game against a team that’s not even in contention. You start thinking, ‘What’s wrong with us?' …

“But I knew those moments were going to make us better. When you face a lot of adversity like that, you never give up, and you don’t get down on your team. I feel like you’re just going to get better. I feel like all those opportunities to be losing games and losing leads and not being able to close games, helps us for this moment.”

The Dodgers will face the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night.