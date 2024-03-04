There's no denying that Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in college basketball at the moment. Caitlin Clark hit a major milestone in her college career on Sunday, surpassing ‘Pistol' Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. But when women's college basketball used to be under the AIAW, Lynette Woodard would have been considered the all-time leading scorer. Following Clark's record-breaking performance against Ohio State, Woodard, who was on hand, gave humble praise to Clark via Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports.
“I don't think Lynette Woodard would have had this moment without Caitlin Clark,” Woodard said.
Prior to this season, many women's college basketball fans would not have been able to recognize Lynette Woodard's name. The NCAA does not honor any AIAW records. The early narrative was Iowa star Caitlin Clark was chasing Kelsey Plum for the scoring record when in reality she was chasing Woodard. She ultimately surpassed Woodard following Iowa's win over Minnesota on Feb. 28.
With one final regular season game remaining, a major one against No. 2 Ohio State, Iowa grabbed a huge win with Caitlin Clark surpassing Pete Maravich's record in the waning seconds of the first half. Clark finished the game with a game-high 35 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
This season, Clark has been averaging 32.2 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. Iowa finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Big 10 Conference.