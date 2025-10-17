Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is once again making headlines off the basketball court, this time turning his attention to the NFL and the struggling New York Jets.

On the latest episode of Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football with NFL Network’s Jordan Schultz, Green expressed frustration with the Jets’ instability and suggested the team should relocate altogether.

“It’s the Jets, man. Like you don’t go to New York City and go to the Jets. You just don’t do it,” Green said. “And so I worry for Aaron Glenn, because you know, as a black coordinator, you are not getting many head coaching opportunities so you kind of gotta take the one that you get and he took the job that was made open to him. But unfortunately, it’s just not a great job and it’s a very unstable franchise and they will do some unstable sh**, like let him go in the middle of his first year as if it’s all his fault. And I just don’t think it is, but it’s the Jets. What more do you expect?”

Green went on to say that the team’s environment in New York limits its ability to thrive and establish a true identity.

“You are always going to be second fiddle in New York and then you couple that with being just one of the sh***** organizations,” Green added.

Draymond Green criticizes Jets' instability, calls MetLife Stadium 'awful' amid team's winless start

Schultz quickly responded, saying, “They’re not moving.”

Green fired back with, “Move the team.”

Schultz also shared his own criticism, focusing on the team’s home field.

“I’ll tell you what’s a sh***** is that stadium. It’s awful. I hate the stadium. I think it’s the worst I’ve been to,” Schultz said.

Green agreed, calling out both the turf and the venue’s overall design.

“It doesn’t matter. The turf sucks. The stadium sucks. Just move the team,” he said.

The comments come as the Jets continue to spiral under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who remains winless through six games. The team’s latest defeat came in London, a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos, in which quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times. The offense continues to rank near the bottom of the league in both total yards and points per game, leading to mounting frustration among fans and analysts alike.

Green’s comments come as Warriors prepare for 2025-26 opener with Jimmy Butler III

Green’s remarks reflect a wider sentiment of national criticism directed at the Jets, who have struggled to maintain stability and competitiveness for much of the past decade. Despite his blunt tone, Green framed his concerns as empathy for Glenn, warning that the coach may be unfairly blamed for systemic issues within the franchise.

Meanwhile, Green and the Warriors are preparing for their own season opener next Tuesday, when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. Golden State, now led by Stephen Curry, Green, and newly acquired forward Jimmy Butler III — acquired from the Miami Heat in a multi-team trade last February — is looking to build off last season’s second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jets will return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to host the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX as they continue to search for their first win of the season.