Caitlyn Clark is in awe of her success but knows there is more work to be done.

Caitlin Clark added to her stats and made history during the Iowa women's basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines. Clark secured the all-time NCAA women's basketball scoring record with 3,527 points. However, she is not taking it easy. She made a bold claim ahead of the start of March Madness.

Caitlin Clark still has lofty ambitions for the Hawkeyes despite immaculate stats

Clark is arguably the best offensive talent in the nation. She averages an NCAA-leading 32.1 points and 8.3 assists per game through 25 games played. Clark helped the Iowa women's basketball team to a 23-3 record with the 106-89 win over Michigan.

Moreover, the generational star acknowledged that her historical achievement in the game did not come without the support of others.

“I'm just really grateful. Thankful for everybody, who supports our team night in and night out. This wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the girls standing right here, my coaches, and the fans. They let me be me every single day and I'm just lucky I get to wear Iowa on my chest,” Clark said, per Dallas Jones.

Nevertheless, Clark will not let her impressive stats go to waste. She wants her team to avenge their 2023 March Madness ending. “We got a lot more winning to do,” Clark said at the end of her speech.

The Hawkeyes suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Angele Reese and the LSU Tigers in April of 2023. Thus, Clark and company want to end the season with the highest honor, a national championship.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for Caitlin Clark amid her incredible accomplishment.