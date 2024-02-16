Nike gives Caitlin Clark her flowers after a historic Thursday night

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark made history. Drilling a 30-footer during the first quarter of Iowa basketball's game against Michigan, the superstar broke the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record. Clark surpassed former record-holder Kelsey Plum, whose 3,527 career points stood at the top since 2017.

Many were witnesses to the big feat, including Nike itself, who put out a tribute to the Iowa guard. The world's leading sportswear brand posted a picture of Clark with a quote that reads “You break it, you own it.” (via Joe Pompliano)

Nike's tribute to Caitlin Clark is perfect pic.twitter.com/aQTRQGLDB8 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 16, 2024

To make the night even more memorable, Clark managed to amass 49 points as the Hawkeyes downed the Wolverines, 106-89.

Clark's latest achievement just adds to her growing list of collegiate accomplishments. This season, the NCAA sensation is averaging 32.1 points, 8.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game, leading Iowa to a current 23-3 record. Throughout her entire tenure with the Hawkeyes, Clark has tallied 28.2 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 boards a contest.

In addition, the 22-year-old's junior year was decorated with various recognitions. During the 2022-23 season, Clark managed to win awards such as the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year, the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Year, the Honda Cup Woman Athlete of the Year, the Wade Trophy and several more.

With the current season still ongoing, Caitlin Clark will surely bring up the amount of points on her newly-secured record. Additionally, she hasn't won a national championship yet, so if everything falls into place for her, 2024 could just be that year.