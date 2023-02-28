Since arriving in Iowa City, Caitlin Clark has put the college basketball world on notice.

The star junior guard at Iowa recently sent Twitter into a frenzy after she hit a buzzer-beater with 1.5 seconds left to down No. 2 Indiana this past Sunday. She recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss her future with the Hawkeyes and as a professional.

“That’s where I want to be [the WNBA], but I have another year here and possibly one more after that just because of COVID,” Clark said on Monday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show. “I probably will have to make a decision on that sometime next year. I really have no clue what I’m going to do, stay for an extra year or leave after next year.”

The “extra year” Clark is referring to is the additional year of eligibility college athletes were granted when the pandemic wiped out the 2020 postseason. Clark has a chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft if she opts to leave Iowa to start her professional career. However, just like South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, she could stay if she decides she doesn’t want to land with the team who owns the No. 1 pick or wants to stay to go after a national title. This year’s WNBA draft lottery was decided last fall. Boston hasn’t said if she will use her COVID year and has focused on guiding the Gamecocks to a 29-0 record this season.

As for Caitlin Clark, her case for being the top pick in the 2024 or 2025 draft is stellar. She became the first women’s basketball player to lead the nation in both points (863) and assists (257) last season and has kept Iowa in the national conversation in a loaded Big Ten conference.