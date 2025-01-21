Ben Johnson bolted for what he thinks are greener pastures, and he left Lions fans in shambles. With a new head coach of the Chicago Bears, expectations will be out of the roof. Ahead of Ben Johnson taking over as Bears head coach, we’ll be making our Caleb Williams bold predictions.

Not only did the top-seeded Lions have to suffer a 45-31 loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders, just a couple of days later they had to say goodbye to their boy-wonder offensive coordinator. The 38-year-old Johnson coached with the Lions for six seasons. Previously he worked with the Miami Dolphins.

The biggest thing Johnson brings to the Bears is a new voice for quarterback Caleb Williams. The final numbers for Williams showed promise with 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 3,541 yards passing. However, the record of 5-12 didn’t well with the Bears organization or fans.

Bears QB Caleb Williams will shine under Johnson

Whether or not the Bears become a winning team and a playoff factor is yet to be seen. However, Williams should move up the ladder in terms of consistency and production.

Johnson had high praise for Williams from the opposing sideline, according to yahoo.com.

“There's no question this guy is talented,” Johnson said. “I remember standing on the sideline last game, and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He's got quite a fastball and has some creativity to him. Can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well. He’s been impressive from afar.”

Now, Johnson gets to use his creative play-calling to get Williams on track. The Bears used the No. 1 overall pick on him in 2024, so the expectations are high.

When Williams had a chance to describe what he wanted in the next head coach, he said he wanted a strong leader, according to nfl.com.

“Strong-minded,” Williams said. “A leader of men. I think that's a cool thing with what y'all got over there in Detroit.

“Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and be with that coach for the next 19, 17, 15 year. So I can also learn and grow and things like that from him and what he's seen and what he's gone through with other QBs or been around.”

But Williams said he focused on getting wins.

“That's the only goal that I have for my NFL career is to go win a championship — and championships,” he said.

Williams will throw for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns

Don’t scoff at those numbers. In the 17-game NFL seasons, that’s only 235 yards per game with 1.8 touchdowns. In a pass-heavy offense, those numbers are very attainable.

It’s not like Johnson doesn’t enjoy running the football. He proved in Detroit he’s satisfied keeping it on the ground. But he loves to take shots. And a good ground game opens the door.

In order for Williams to get those numbers, the Bears will have to add another weapon or two at the wide receiver position through free agency or the draft.