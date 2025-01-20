The Ben Johnson era with the Detroit Lions is officially over. Less than 48 hours after the best season in Lions history came to a close at the hands of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional round at Ford Field, Johnson has accepted the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears.

One of the top NFC North Division rivals of the Lions, the Bears now have a talented former offensive coordinator to work with quarterback Caleb Williams; he's also the official successor to Matt Eberflus, whom the Bears fired in November. Thomas Brown served as interim coach the rest of the season, finishing 5-12.

Lions fans, who are still feeling the sting of their 15-2 2024 season resulting in yet another year without the Super Bowl, are extremely unhappy with the move from Johnson going to a bitter division rival.

Expand Tweet

“Seriously, did Dan and him have a fallout? To go to the Bears is messed up,” added @RGA_418.

“They’re saying he has been working hard coming up with his entire coaching staff. How does that happen when he’s supposed to be busy preparing for a game each week?” opined @laflava_flave.

“He already found his DC. He was more focused on assembling coordinators than he was with the playoff game. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out,” wrote @mpsharp4.

“Detroit vs everybody, sorry Ben, wishing you nothing but the worst on the field,” added @Blaherhagen1.

“This all but confirms he had checked out before the commanders game. and a division rival on top of that? good riddance. let’s hope he doesn’t take any assistants with him and his loss will be minimal,” exclaimed @Mulvi3.

“Spent all his time the whole playoffs focusing on this instead of prepping, AND ends up going to a rival. Scum behavior,” wrote @vycrance.

“He choked. No one else would have him. The deal was probably made prior to the game,” added @rosewdc.

Former Lions OC Ben Johnson turned down the Commanders head coaching position before last season

One of the hottest commodities that was thought to be a shoe-in for a head coaching position, Johnson actually elected to stay with the Lions for another season after reportedly turning down an offer from the Washington Commanders to be their next coach.

Ironically, it would be the Commanders who ended Johnson's tenure in Detroit with their playoff win on Saturday night at Ford Field.