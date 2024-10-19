California football running back Jaydn Ott is still battling injuries. Ott is out for a game Saturday against North Carolina State, per ESPN. The California star tailback has missed significant time due to a lower-body injury.

Ott is an absolute star at California. The tailback has 47 carries for 135 yards this season, to go with three touchdowns. Those numbers are way down compared to last year. In 2023, Ott posted 1,305 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He's considered a top NFL prospect in the upcoming 2025 draft.

California is 3-3 this season and looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it takes on the Wolfpack Saturday.

California football is in its first ACC season

Life in the ACC hasn't been easy for the Golden Bears. California is in its first season in the league, after the Pac-12 imploded in 2023. The squad is 0-3 in the league, and looking for their first-ever conference victory.

The loss of Ott has made things worse. California's running back is the heart and soul of the offense. He entered the 2024 campaign with such high expectations, after a stellar 2023 season. While California can still make a bowl game, its chances to win the ACC title and get to the College Football Playoff are kaput.

This is the second game in a row that Ott has missed. California nearly upset Pitt in its last game, but endured a close 17-15 loss to the Panthers. California football is most likely better than their record, as the team upset Auburn earlier this year. Injuries are proving to be the team's downfall.

California's leading rusher this season has been Jaivian Thomas. The back has 359 yards this campaign, with two touchdowns. He will be required to continue that production with Ott out of the NC State game.

California and North Carolina State play at 3:30 Eastern Saturday. The Wolfpack are also 0-3 in the ACC, and 3-4 overall this season.