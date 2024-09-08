The Auburn football squad's SEC campaign has not started quite well. Despite a win in Week 1 against Alabama A&M, they could not maintain their momentum. Coach Justin Wilcox's defense was just mauling Payton Thorne all throughout the four quarters of their matchup. This prompted Fernando Mendoza and the rest of the California football offense to pop off without much worry of the Tigers going on a run. Obviously, this was a big concern for Coach Hugh Freeze.

Look, losing a game two weeks into the season does not necessarily mean that a team should hit the panic button. But, the Auburn football squad was noticeably weak on offense because they could not buy Payton Thorne any time to deliver a pass. He was either rushed to prematurely throw the ball or just pounded to the ground. Coach Hugh Freeze noticed this and had a very disheartened evaluation of their loss to the California Golden Bears, via Justin Hokanson of On 3 Sports.

“I’ll have to watch the film first before I really say. I mean, we struggled to protect him tonight a lot. We had guys running wide open and really struggled to protect and it hurt when, you know, Too Tall got banged up and he tried to go and he couldn’t,” he declared.

How badly did the Auburn football offensive line fail to protect Payton Thorne?

The 21-14 scoreline might deceive most Auburn football fans but it was nowhere close. Thorne was intercepted four times by the California football secondary. This disallowed the Tigers from being able to fully realize their offensive strengths. Furthermore, the signal caller had the wind knocked out of him a lot. This is because his linemen allowed him to be sacked thrice in this game.

The Auburn football squad still had the opportunity to gain some momentum. The botched field goals by Ryan Coe allowed them to do so. However, their inability to get the ball out in time was just damning for them. All the Tigers head honcho could feel was disappointment.

“Disappointing. You know, I thought, you know, would hope we were further along. I knew this would be a good test for us no matter what people said. They’re a very senior-laden football team and play extremely hard and they’re well coached and their quarterback played lights out in the first half,” he added.

The New Mexico Lobos are up next in the Auburn football schedule. Will they be able to bounce back?