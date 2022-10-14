Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Exclusive Gaming Perks at Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering players a chance to snag some free and exclusive gaming perks for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. Joining hand in hand with MTN DEW, these Modern Warfare II Little Caesars exclusive gaming perks will get players filled and satisfied.

“We know that DEW Nation and the gaming community are on the edge of their seats with anticipation for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” says PepsiCo Global Foodservice CMO Scott Finlow. “Joining forces with our partners at Little Caesars gives us the opportunity to up the ante for fans by creating a meal combo that’s designed to elevate their gaming experience.”

Beginning Monday, October 17, through Saturday, December 31, gamers who order from Little Caesars can get their hands on unique codes that unlock double XP tokens for Modern Warfare II, letting players get a headstart on their progression in the highly-anticipated multiplayer shooter. They can also purchase the Call of Duty Combo of Large Slices-N-Stix pizza featuring half a Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread, Crazy Sauce, topped with 20 oz. of MTN DEW for $7.99. Ordering this either online or in-store will grant players a code for the Dual 2XP token, which they’d find on the receipt of their order.

“Little Caesars pizza is a perfect enhancement to a night of gaming,” says Little Caesars Senior Vice President of Marketing Greg Hamilton. “Our Slices-N-Stix and Crazy Sauce alongside a refreshing MTN DEW is a sure-fire way to fuel gamers while they unlock in-game features and swag with our exclusive offerings.”

On top of this, players may also get access to bonus Modern Warfare II perks from Little Caesars like player cards, emblems, and weapon charms. But perhaps the most appealing part of this deal is the chance of winning a customized PlayStation 5, along with wireless controllers that complete the promotional swag and Call of Duty freebies fans can get when dining in Little Caesars.

Once players receive their order, they can find the code for the Dual 2XP tokens or other perks at the bottom part of their receipts. To unlock these exclusive content, players need to take a photo of their receipt and upload the receipt on www.LittleCaesarsCallOfDuty.com , or just by simply entering the unique code on their digital receipt.