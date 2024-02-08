Call Of Duty MW3 Season 2 Update Reveals New Maps, Enhanced Gameplay

Call of Duty MW3 Season 2 update introduces new maps, enhanced gameplay mechanics, and weapon balances for an improved experience.

On Wednesday, February 7, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched its Season 2 update, bringing a wealth of new content and gameplay improvements. This latest update introduces several new maps and game modes, along with significant enhancements to gameplay mechanics, affecting both the Multiplayer and Warzone components of the game.

Revamped Combat Dynamics And Enhanced Health Regeneration

At the forefront of these changes is a substantial overhaul of gameplay mechanics, designed to streamline combat and add a fresh pace to encounters. A notable tweak in this area is the adjustment to health regeneration. The time it now takes for players to start regaining health has been reduced to 3 seconds from the previously longer 4 seconds, coupled with an increase in the health regeneration rate to 75hp per second from the former 40hp. These modifications are expected to allow players to return to the thick of the action more swiftly and sustainably, fostering a more dynamic combat flow.

In addition to health adjustments, Season 2 introduces modifications to aiming mechanics. The update has refined ADS (Aim Down Sight) idle sway, implementing a gradual increase over three seconds after aiming, which aims to add a layer of realism and challenge to sniper and long-range engagements. Concurrently, the update reduces hipfire crosshair sway, thereby improving accuracy during mobile and close-quarters combat, a change that is likely to be welcomed by aggressive players who rely on quick reflexes and fast-paced gameplay.

Weapon Balancing And Map Returns: A Mixed Reception For Season 2

Weapon balance is another area that has received attention in the Season 2 update. A series of tweaks have been applied to a variety of weapons, including the MCW, BAS-B, and Striker, with the goal of maintaining a balanced and competitive gameplay environment. These adjustments aim to ensure that no single weapon overshadows others, promoting a diverse and strategic selection of armaments among players.

Adding to the excitement, Season 2 also heralds the return of several fan-favorite maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2022) into the Quick Play rotation of Modern Warfare 3. Maps such as Breenbergh Hotel, Farm 18, Crown Raceway, Mercado Las Almas, and Shoot House are set to offer a blend of nostalgia and new challenges, providing veteran players and newcomers alike with diverse environments to test their skills.

However, not all news has been met with enthusiasm. For fans of the Zombies mode, the initial launch of Season 2 has brought a sense of disappointment, as no new content for this beloved segment was introduced at the outset. Despite this, there remains a glimmer of hope that the mid-season update will introduce exciting developments for Zombies enthusiasts.

Classic Maps Sidestepped: Navigating The New Terrain Of MW3 Season 2

One aspect of the update that has sparked discussion is the decision by Call of Duty not to remaster and include DLC maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) into Modern Warfare 3. This stance has been clarified amidst calls from the community for the return of these classic maps, leaving some fans longing for a taste of the past.

As the Season 2 update takes hold, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 community is finding itself at the cusp of a renewed gameplay experience. With new maps to explore, gameplay mechanics to adapt to, and weapon balances to master, players are diving headfirst into the action, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Call Of Duty MW3 Season 2 Update Patch Notes

For those eager to see the specific changes Season 2 brings to Modern Warfare 3, here are the patch notes detailing every update and adjustment made:

EVENTS

Horde Hunt

The Hunt is on. Every week, hunt down new featured zombie types.



Year of the Dragon In-Season Start the new lunar year off with a bang with this Field Rep event!

In-Season

Cryptid Bootcamp In-Season Fact or fiction? Prove your monstrous might. (Tinfoil hat not included)

In-Season

The Walking Dead: Fear the Living In-Season Fight the dead, fear the living.

In-Season

Vortex: Decay’s Realm In-Season The Vortex is back and seeping with Decay's blighted touch.

In-Season

Dune: Rule of Fate In-Season Take control of the throne of fate.

In-Season

MW3 Season 2 MAPS

Fortune’s Keep Returning Map

Welcome Back to Fortune’s Keep! How has the island changed?

Extendable Bridges Three Extendable Bridges over gaps in the fallen roadways are now present. These are not portable, but rather you can extend or retract them across a gap in the road by using a small control console, one on either side of the bridge. The controls react to more than melee interaction, in case you’re wanting to activate the bridge at range.



In addition, this updated version of Fortune’s Keep will encompass 11 Major Points of Interest, detailed below.

Keep: Rear Dock and Caves (North Coast)

The grandeur of the Keep, with its opulent tapestries, mosaic floors, and gilded throne room, is mostly intact. Look to the north for additional pathways: With the arrival of aquatic vehicles, the steep northern cliffs below the Keep have been modified, adding a rear dock for unloading cargo, along with a rough cargo elevator (now sporting two Ascenders) enabling fast upward travel to the battlements. Under the foundations of the castle is a rock tunnel with openings to the sea, which runs east to west, all offering tactical access to and from the Keep.



Terraces: Fishing Docks and Cliff Paths (Northwest Coast) The battlements on the western side of the Keep may have seen better days, but the layout is still familiar. To the north along the coast, discover a second pier housing fishing boats and a bait shop. The area north of Terraces has received further construction changes, with Ascenders, additional stairs running along the cliffside, and small cave openings and grottos to traverse. This stretches north of the Graveyard along the coast to the northern tip of the Town POI.



Graveyard (Northwest Coast) The ancient stone crypts still stand on the small plateau above the Town. You might want to bank on a thorough exploration of this somber spot, not least due to the connecting tunnels burrowing down toward the epicenter of the action!



Town: Lower (Western Coast) The coastal town is still as densely packed as you remember, with an old fortress bell tower, brightly hued apartments and stores, and a turret defending the cove from seafaring attackers. Atop the new Police Station on the north side of the cove is a helipad, usually a good spot to locate a Light Helo for airborne maneuvers.



Town: Upper (Southwestern Coast) Initial evidence of a sizeable seismic event to hit the island is visible in the southeastern corner of Town, where a sizeable fissure has cut through the earth, splitting a dwelling into two. Tactically, this allows you to investigate the giant crack, leading to multi-level fighting opportunities and an entrance down into the main impact crater to the east.



Overlook: Restaurant (Southwestern Coast) East of Overlook (a fortified plateau with an old, multi-floor dwelling and Salty’s Snack Bar attached to it), on a slightly lower plateau overlooking the sea, is the Trattoria Il Luna, a newly constructed restaurant instead of the shack and military tents that used to be here. The eatery offers more than great views across the south of the island; there’s exterior access to tunnels below the cliffs.



Konni Outpost (Bay, Northeastern Coast) Once a seldom-visited locale, the old Bay POI now gives Operators their first clue to the faction behind the island’s partial collapse. Konni Group has established a small outpost here, complete with a mechanic’s garage, several small server and monitoring rooms, and a storage cave with Ascender access to the Keep’s eastern perimeter.



Pier (Camp, Southeastern Coast) Once a military camp with tents and a small watchtower, significant construction has since modified the southeastern coast into a pier and Tasting Room for the adjacent Winery, as well as a Rohan Oil Gas Station and convenience store.



Lighthouse (Southeastern Coast) While Smuggler’s Cove has seen cataclysmic damage, the initially alarming cracks along the exterior of the old lighthouse haven’t toppled the structure yet.



Winery (East) The chateau specializing in fine wines has seen better days, with massive structural problems visible across the premises. This includes a giant crack through the central courtyard, allowing a novel access into the now-flooded wine cellar. Perhaps that water can be drained? The old chapel, now used as storage for the vast fermenting casks, has lost its tower, which lies in three sizeable chunks.



Gatehouse (Center) The true extent of the damage caused by an apparent colossal subterranean explosion is most visible when investigating the Keep Gatehouse in the center of the map. The ramparts, multiple turrets, the arched entrance, and the barbican (the circular outer defensive tower) has sustained major damage, with the barbican itself sinking into the unstable ground below.



Ground Zero (Grotto, South Coast) Almost unprecedented destruction by the Konni Group has wiped an original point of interest off the map. The Grotto is now a deep crater, with portions of the island, including main roads and buildings, all sunken or fallen into a vast crevasse. The resulting wreckage should be explored as a matter of urgency, as the epicenter of the crater has been revealed to be a large Konni laboratory with a snaking network of corridors, chambers, and tunnels.



WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Restricted content will be re-evaluated each Season with the possibility of re-introducing content after fixes or balance adjustments.

We are constantly watching the state of the game and will react to live situations on a case-by-case basis.

NEW MODES

Ranked Play Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep Trios

Battle Royale Urzikstan Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Resurgence Fortune’s Keep Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Urzikstan Quads



Week of Feb 15 – 21

Ranked Play Resurgence

Fortune’s Keep Trios

Battle Royale Urzikstan Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Resurgence Fortune’s Keep Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads Vondel Quads

Lockdown Vondel Quads



MW3 Season 2 GAMEPLAY

All Modes | All Maps Rogue Signal New Public Event A match wide public event that pits players against one another for 90 seconds to be the best at a specified task – to gather the most money, get the most kills, deal the most damage, or open the most loot chests. The top three teams are rewarded with Cash, XP, and the location of a special reward cache that holds a powerful wonder weapon.

New Public Event Resurgence | All Maps Squad Wipe Streak Added a new “Skull and Sickles” icon next to the remaining teams, players, your kills, and players watching you. This represents the number of squad wipes you achieve back-to-back within 90-second windows. This stat is tracked per match and is added to your main stats along with your personal best. A white flare shoots up from the last enemy player to be slain after each streak. Visible for around ten seconds, this enables rival squads to spot your aggression if they’re observant. Compete with other squads and claim in-game Calling Card and Emblem rewards as you reach Squad Wipe milestones throughout this and future Seasons. This feature is disabled in Ranked Play.

Resurgence | Fortune’s Keep Eradication Contract New Contract | In-Season Investigate any corpse you find, following tracks to a Zombie Nest of localized Zombie activity; they are infesting the island! Destroy the cysts, and any Zombie HVTs before the Contract completes. The exact type of HVT may change depending on time and other factors.

Zombies Power-Ups New Power Mechanics Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 10%, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squadmates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

