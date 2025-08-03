The 2025 New York shooting in Manhattan that targeted the NFL headquarters received a new light on Sunday. The shooter, who has since been identified as Shane Tamura, had reportedly been suffering from multiple head injuries for years leading up to the attack.

Tamura, 27, had “regularly met with doctors” in an attempt to diagnose and treat his chronic head pain that he believed was attributed to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, according to ESPN. Tamura believed the injuries were related to his high school football career, as he often spoke about how he felt younger players needed more protective equipment.

After spending most of his life in California, Tamura relocated to Las Vegas to seek further medical assistance. His treatment for “frequent, debilitating headaches” included injections in the back of his head, per ESPN. Tamura worked at a local casino at the time of his death.

Due to an angry note police found in Tamura's possession blaming the NFL for his CTE, investigators suspect that he attempted to attack the league headquarters. Tamura found the building, 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York, but took the wrong elevator before commencing his shooting.

Tamura shot multiple people, killing four before taking his own life. His suicide note pleaded for officers to “study his brain” after his death. While he suspected that he had CTE, the condition can only currently be diagnosed posthumously. Until further conclusions are drawn, brain experts told ESPN not to draw any “direct connections” between CTE and the New York shooting.

Medical history further suggests NFL headquarters as target

Although not completely confirmed, Tamura's suspected CTE and his football history point additional fingers to the theory that he targeted the NFL headquarters. Despite killing four people, Tamura also showed a modicum of mercy in his attack, reportedly allowing a woman to exit the elevator he entered unharmed.

Those who knew Tamura, including his former football teammates, came to the consensus that he was a high-energy individual with no innate hate in his heart. Many of his former teammates referred to him as a “goofball” who was constantly joking. Without the evidence provided, the general belief is that Tamura's head injuries slowly pushed him over the edge and into a state of pure rage.

The ESPN report noted that Tamura was a standout running back in high school but had no desire to continue his career due to his small stature at 5-foot-7. It is unknown whether he was a fan of the NFL before developing a seemingly strong hatred for the sport.