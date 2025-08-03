The Michigan football team landed the top player in the 2025 class, and that guy is quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood is now a member of the team, and head coach Sherrone Moore is looking to find his next five-star QB. The Wolverines have a QB in the 2026 class, so they are starting to look at their options in the 2027 class. One player to watch is five-star Kavian Bryant.

Kavian Bryant is one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Michigan football team is recruiting him hard. Bryant can feel the genuine interest from the Wolverines.

“I feel like they really want me,” he said, according to an article from On3.

Now that Bryce Underwood is a member of the team, he can help Michigan recruit. Bryant feels like learning from the star QB would go a long way.

“Their offensive scheme is pretty cool,” he continued. “I got to walk with the coaches while they were going over their plays on offense during practice. I feel like Bryce Underwood is a great mentor.”

Both Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have had in-depth conversations with Bryant, and he is starting to form good relationships with both.

“He (Sherrone Moore) keeps it straight,” Bryant said.  “He’s going to tell me how Bryce is and how I should come in, be behind him or take over and lead. I feel like he’s a great coach. … He’s (Chip Lindsey) joyful to be around. He gave me words of encouragement. He’s pretty cool.”

In terms of a decision date, we’re going to have to wait a while. Bryant isn’t thinking about making his decision this year.

“Sometime next year,” he said. “I don’t really know yet. Probably December or January.”

There is a long way to go in the recruitment of Kavian Bryant, but the Michigan football team seems to have positioned itself well so far. It will be interesting to see how Bryce Underwood affects his decision, and how he impacts recruiting overall.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy points down the field during the second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium
4-star Michigan football QB target nearing decisionScotty White ·
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) takes a snap from Michigan Wolverines Greg Crippen (51) in the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
4-star OL recaps recent Michigan football visitScotty White ·
Team Maize wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (81) tries to grab a pass against Team Blue defensive back Shamari Earls (2) during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football set to host elite 5-star WR on visitScotty White ·
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Nebraska Cornhuskers HC Matt Rhule sounds off on eliminating problem with transfersRichard Pereira ·
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri Tigers HC Eli Drinkwitz drops instant truth bomb to reporters amid QB battleRichard Pereira ·
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates a pass interference call as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Mississippi Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 28-21.
4-star Ole Miss commit predicts ‘natty’ after spurning Alabama, MichiganLorenzo J Reyna ·