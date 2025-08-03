The Michigan football team landed the top player in the 2025 class, and that guy is quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood is now a member of the team, and head coach Sherrone Moore is looking to find his next five-star QB. The Wolverines have a QB in the 2026 class, so they are starting to look at their options in the 2027 class. One player to watch is five-star Kavian Bryant.

Kavian Bryant is one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Michigan football team is recruiting him hard. Bryant can feel the genuine interest from the Wolverines.

“I feel like they really want me,” he said, according to an article from On3.

Now that Bryce Underwood is a member of the team, he can help Michigan recruit. Bryant feels like learning from the star QB would go a long way.

“Their offensive scheme is pretty cool,” he continued. “I got to walk with the coaches while they were going over their plays on offense during practice. I feel like Bryce Underwood is a great mentor.”

Both Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey have had in-depth conversations with Bryant, and he is starting to form good relationships with both.

“He (Sherrone Moore) keeps it straight,” Bryant said. “He’s going to tell me how Bryce is and how I should come in, be behind him or take over and lead. I feel like he’s a great coach. … He’s (Chip Lindsey) joyful to be around. He gave me words of encouragement. He’s pretty cool.”

In terms of a decision date, we’re going to have to wait a while. Bryant isn’t thinking about making his decision this year.

“Sometime next year,” he said. “I don’t really know yet. Probably December or January.”

There is a long way to go in the recruitment of Kavian Bryant, but the Michigan football team seems to have positioned itself well so far. It will be interesting to see how Bryce Underwood affects his decision, and how he impacts recruiting overall.