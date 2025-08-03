The Michigan football team already has its 2026 quarterback, and now it’s time for the Wolverines to land a play-caller in the 2027 class. The QB position is the most important on the field, and teams always need to get on it early. Sherrone Moore and his staff have done that, and one player to watch is four-star Malachi Zeigler.

Malachi Zeigler is one of the top QBs in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Michigan football team is one of his top schools. According to a report from Rivals, Zeigler noted that he is planning to commit soon.

Michigan is an iconic college football program, and that always goes over well with recruits. Zeigler is very excited about the opportunity to play for the Wolverines if he chooses to go that route.

“To potentially be a good fit at Michigan is definitely exciting to think about,” he said. “It’s such a historic program and a college football powerhouse. An offer from Michigan means a lot to me. It’s a blessing that a university of that caliber sees potential in me and can picture me in their uniform.”

Zeigler is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #95 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #9 QB and the #6 player in the state of Louisiana. Zeigler currently attends Benton High School in Benton, LA. Like with Bryce Underwood, Michigan could get into another recruiting battle with LSU.

“Above average size with an impressive build at this early stage,” Zeigler’s scouting report reads. “Flashes a big arm in game situations and the elite camp circuit. Not only capable of pushing the ball vertically, but displays excellent short-to-intermediate velocity, and has done so in multiple live evaluations in Spring 2025. Also has shown accuracy and touch nuance to multiple levels. Ball gets out with conviction. Sophomore tape shows flashes of these traits, but the need for more consistent playmaking ability and production in pads. Capable runner who can extend plays to throw or gain chunk yardage as a scrambler.”

Zeigler would be a great QB for Michigan to have after Bryce Underwood’s career comes to a close.

“Performs with a calm, poised field demeanor and does not seem to panic when things break down,” the scouting report continued. “Started 10 games as a sophomore for valuable learning experience, compiling 997 passing yards, 555 rushing yards, a 6-6 TD-INT ratio, and seven rushing TDs. Will look to take the next step from a production standpoint entering his junior campaign, but notably and encouragingly completed 65.5 percent of his sophomore throws. Multi-sport athlete with baseball and basketball experience. Live performances in Spring 2025 provide key evaluation opportunities that suggest immense long-term potential. Confident in a high-major projection with physical tools and field demeanor that suggest the best is yet to come.”

The future is bright for the Michigan football team at the QB position with Bryce Underwood getting ready to start his career, and it will become even brighter if the team can land a commitment from Malachi Zeigler.