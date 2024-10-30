The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are in the middle of their best season since 2017, now 8-0 after defeating Florida State 36-14 in Week 9. It helps that they have a Heisman Trophy candidate in Cam Ward, who has proven to be everything and more since arriving in Coral Gables this year.

As expected as the outcome against the Seminoles was, Ward’s performance wasn’t. For the first time all season, the Washington State transfer didn’t throw for 300 or more yards, nor did he throw for a touchdown. Thanks to a mostly two-high safety look throughout the evening, Ward was held to just 208 yards passing.

However, Florida State still couldn’t keep Ward scoreless. On a trick play late in the game at the goal line, Miami had tight end Elijah Arroyo throw a pass to Ward for his first receiving touchdown, keeping his Heisman campaign intact.

For the Hurricanes and Ward, Florida State is now well in the past, and it’s on to Duke. They’ll welcome the Blue Devils and Mario Cristobal’s predecessor, Manny Diaz, into Hard Rock Stadium in Week 10 for another ACC showdown.

The question is whether Ward and the Miami offense will get back to throwing the ball downfield against a tough Blue Devils defense this weekend or if the run game will be the focus yet again. Let’s get into some bold predictions for Ward as he and Miami face Duke in Week 10.

The Miami rushing attack will be another key factor against Duke, not Cam Ward’s arm

Over the last two games, Miami’s ability to run the ball has embodied Cristobal’s signature physical offense. The big, physical offensive line is opening lanes, while the running backs are pounding the rock. The two-back tandem of Mark Fletcher Jr. and Damien Martinez has been especially lethal over the last two weeks. Martinez, in particular, has started to settle into the new scheme since transferring from Oregon State. Against Florida State, he rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

As good as Manny Diaz’s defenses usually are, a big, physical front that can run the ball down people’s throats often ends up being their weakness. Look for Miami to lean on the run game again, which may limit Ward’s chances at another 300-yard game.

Cam Ward still throws for at least 250 yards against Duke

Just because the rushing attack could be heavily utilized doesn’t mean Ward will be held to a little over 200 yards again, as he was against Florida State. That said, Duke’s defense is tough, particularly against the pass. The Blue Devils are allowing just a 56.3% completion rate and 175 yards per game this season. Miami will hope that a balanced attack can disrupt Duke’s ability to defend the pass.

Cam Ward throws at least one interception against Duke

Despite losing to SMU last week, Duke managed to create six turnovers. The Blue Devils are among the best in the country at forcing turnovers, averaging 2.7 takeaways per game. Ward has gone two games without a turnover after a stretch of three games with at least one per game. Going back to the days of the Turnover Chain, Diaz’s teams are known for creating turnovers. Ward may be back in form, but he could make a mistake that lands the ball with a Duke defender.

Cam Ward throws touchdowns to Xavier Restrepo and Elijah Arroyo

Ward and Restrepo have been a lethal combination since the first game of the season against Florida, but like Ward, Restrepo didn’t have his best statistical game against Florida State last week. He had just four receptions for 24 yards, his season low. They’ll look to rekindle their connection in Week 10 against Duke, but Restrepo won’t be Ward’s only target.

In recent weeks, Ward hasn’t targeted his tight ends as often. Arroyo was the only one to catch passes last week, recording two catches for 24 yards, including a big 13-yard conversion—and, of course, a trick-play touchdown pass to Ward. Against Louisville, the tight ends were nonexistent on the stat sheet. Ward will connect with Arroyo for his fifth touchdown of the season and his first since the Cal game.