The Duke Blue Devils (6-2, 2-2 ACC) take on the Miami Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Duke-Miami prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Duke-Miami College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Miami Odds

Duke: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Miami: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

Duke has an extremely tough matchup on Saturday, but they could definitely cover this spread. Miami is a great team, but they have been playing some pretty close games. In their past four games, Miami has won by four, one, seven, and 14. In those games, Miami is allowing 32.8 points per game. If Duke can put up some points against Miami, they will be able to cover this spread.

Duke does a great job defensively. They have allowed the second-fewest points per game in the ACC at 18.6. The best part of their defense is their ability to stop the pass. They allow the fewest pass yards per game in the conference. Along with that, Duke has allowed the fewest passing touchdowns, and they have the fifth-most interceptions with five. Duke also has the third-most sacks in the ACC. If they can continue to be strong in the pass defense, Duke will cover the spread.

Maalik Murphy leads the Blue Devils, and Duke needs him to have his best game on Saturday. Murphy has thrown for over 1,700 yards this season, and 17 touchdowns. Along with that, he has thrown just five interceptions, and been sacked only nine times. He needs to complete a higher percentage of his passes, but Duke can cover the spread with good quarterback play.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is the most dangerous offense in the country. Miami leads the nation in total yards per game, they are second in passing yards, 32nd in rush yards, and they lead the country in points per game. The Hurricanes win games because of their offense, and they will win this game because of it, as well. Expect Miami to put up four or five touchdowns Saturday afternoon.

Cam Ward is the reason for their offensive outbursts. He is playing like a Heisman winner, and that is not going to stop anytime soon. Ward has thrown for 2,746 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Along with that, Ward has completed almost 70 percent of his passes. With Ward under center, it is not a surprise that Miami is one of the top teams in the country. As long as he plays well, Miami will have a chance to cover the spread.

Miami has a great chance to play some good defense in this game. Duke totals the third-fewest yards in the ACC, fifth-fewest pass yards, and fourth-fewest rush yards. Duke has also scored the third-fewest points per game in the ACC this season. Miami is coming off a good defensive game against Florida State, and that has to carry over into Saturday.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick

Duke is a better team that people give them credit for. Three touchdowns is a lot to lose by, so Duke just needs to be solid on defense. I do think Duke will be good enough on the defensive side of the ball to lose by less than 21 points.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick: Duke +20.5 (-110)