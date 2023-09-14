Canelo Alvarez is not one to make major changes, especially at this stage of his career. However, he did make one key change in his training camp.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles when he faces undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, the Mexican superstar chose to switch up the location of his training camp.

Rather than conducting his fight camps in San Diego as he always does, Alvarez is now training out of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Unlike in San Diego — which is at sea level — Lake Tahoe has an altitude of around 6,000 feet.

It was a struggle at first for Alvarez, but he feels great and more importantly, focused ahead of his clash with Charlo.

“We always prepare 100% no matter where we are,” Alvarez said after a media workout Wednesday (via Boxing Junkie). “It’s different being here. At the beginning, I couldn’t breathe very well. But right now, I feel great. I’ve found a place that’s made me happy and strong. …

“I like being here in Lake Tahoe because I’m 100% focused. It’s just me and my team and we’re focused on the fight. It makes me feel ready for the fight.”

Health is another major factor for Alvarez. He blamed his previous poor performances against Dmitry Bivol, Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder on injuries, most notably, a sore left wrist that required surgery at the end of 2022.

The wrist is fully healed up now and it's led to Alvarez having one of the best camps he's ever had which only further increases his confidence.

“I feel great,” he added. “This is really one of the best camps I’ve ever had. I feel great to be able to train 100% now with my left hand. That’s made me more confident. When you train knowing that you’re healthy, you’ll be more confident in the fight.”

Because of those aforementioned poor performances, many feel Alvarez is on the decline. He may be the same age as Charlo at 33, but he's fought way more than the American in a career that has spanned 18 years.

Despite that, Alvarez not only feels young and fresh — he feels he's at his very best.

“I still feel young and fresh,” he said. “I never think about the end of my career. I just train and fight year after year. I still feel that I’m at my best.”