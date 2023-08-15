Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo finally saw each other eye-to-eye for the first time.

Alvarez defends his super middleweight titles against the unified 154-pound champion when they collide Sept. 30 in Las Vegas in a venue that is yet to be decided.

On Tuesday, the pair took part in a press conference in New York to promote the fight and had their first face off as well in intense fashion.

You can watch it below:

‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo first face-off ahead of Sept 30th… [🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/xi2RJbo2Of — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 15, 2023

That said, it was intense in a competitive sense and anyone looking for trash talk from Charlo will likely be disappointed as the American, instead, showed plenty of respect to the Mexican superstar.

The respect was reciprocated by Alvarez who called Charlo a great fighter.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo with a lot of respect for one another at their first press conference ahead of Sept 30th… [🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/Y4ByYOj8zS — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 15, 2023

As for the face off, however, it was certainly interesting to see the size difference.

While Charlo is moving up two weight classes to fight Alvarez, he is more or less a natural 168-pounder and boasts a height and reach advantage over the undisputed super middleweight champion. Some — like Oscar De La Hoya — also believe he could also have a speed advantage which could provide him a path to victory.

That said, many observers believe Alvarez's power and overall experience should give him the edge in this contest. The question then arises as to who Alvarez would face next in his three-fight PBC deal should he beat Charlo as expected.

According to Alvarez's trainer Eddy Reynoso, it looks like the plan is to go after another Charlo in reigning WBC middleweight champion Jermall.