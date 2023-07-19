It's not much of a surprise who Tim Tszyu is predicting to win in the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.

In what came as a shock to just about everyone, it is Jermell, not Jermall, who will be the one to fight Alvarez for the latter's super middleweight titles in Las Vegas on Sept. 30.

However, nobody was more shocked than WBO interim super welterweight champion Tszyu, who was expecting to be the younger Charlo's next opponent.

“I was at home, saw it on Instagram and thought ‘nah, they’re taking the piss, aren’t they?’,” Tszyu told Fox Sports Australia (via Boxing Scene). “Then I went to Canelo’s page and it said undisputed versus undisputed. I thought ‘what?’ Straight away, I called to my manager, nobody picks up. So I call to the promoter and they explain, then my manager explains. I was in a state of shock. Couldn’t believe it. But after a few days of that anger, I moved on.

“When one door closes another opens, and I’m 100 percent positive there are bigger things on the horizon than little Charlo.”

While Charlo won't lose the 154-pound belts if he suffers defeat against Alvarez, Tszyu believes the American will actually get stripped of the titles the moment his fight with Alvarez begins.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That means he'll become the new WBO champion in the process.

“I feel like once he gets into the ring (against Canelo) he will be stripped straight away,” he said. “I think that fight’s undisputed vs. undisputed … it’s the marketing part of the fight and we all know that’s how this boxing game works. But I will be the WBO world champion (afterwards) – 100 percent, guaranteed.”

As for the fight itself, Tszyu has a pretty straight-forward prediction — Charlo will lose.

However, the Australian also believes Charlo was going to lose his next fight to him regardless. So instead of losing to him, Charlo opted to lose with a nice payday.

“I think he gets his ass whooped,” he added. “Charlo is gonna lose. (But) he was going to lose his next fight no matter what. It was either me or Canelo. So he decides to take the one with the bigger payday – simple,” Tszyu said.