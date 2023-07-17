Canelo Alvarez had no problem fighting either Charlo brother.

The super middleweight champion will defend his 168-pound titles against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on Sept. 30 as the first fight of his new PBC deal.

However, the announcement came as a shock to just about everyone in the combat sports world as the Mexican superstar was expected to fight the elder brother in WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Instead, he'll fight the smaller Charlo who will be moving up two divisions to face Alvarez — with the latter receiving criticism from some in the boxing world for seemingly fighting an easier opponent.

However, as far as Alvarez is concerned, he had no thoughts about which Charlo he was going to face as he revealed the reason why he ended up being booked to fight Jermell.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I never thought about it,” Alvarez told Sports Radio 810 WHB (via Michael Benson). “They said that the other Charlo was not ready, and that they want [Jermell] Charlo.

“I said, ‘Okay, bring whatever, I don't care.'”

That seems like a more than valid reason considering Jermall recently claimed the reason why his brother got the fight instead was that they could both make money.

While that's certainly not false — Jermall could look to avenge his brother if Alvarez ends up winning — it's more than likely an issue prevented him from competing in September.

That said, Jermell is not to be counted out — especially as he could have a rare speed advantage over Canelo Alvarez.