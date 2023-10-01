Canelo Alvarez has done it again. In what can only be described as a dominant victory, Alvarez took control of his bout against Jermell Charlo. Both fighters started slow, but Alvarez eventually took control of the match, winning it via unanimous decision. Due to the win, he retains his undisputed super middleweight championship

The Mexican boxer's huge win obviously drew a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Easy win for the champ. — Luis Angel Gato (@FungiTech_MMC) October 1, 2023

And it wasn’t even close — SSJGarland (@ImaGStukes) October 1, 2023

Canelo Alvarez' fight against Jermell Charlo wasn't particularly close. After a slow first round from both fighters, Alvarez quickly took control of the contest. The Mexican champion came at Charlo with conviction and forced Charlo to be on the defensive. Alvarez' accuracy (35% punches landed to Charlo's 19%) was also a major factor.

While the fight way all the way to the final bell, Alvarez had moments where it felt like he was going to end the fight. The Mexican constantly landed power punches against Charlo. It eventually took it's toll on Charlo, as he was knocked down in the seventh round. Charlo's defensive style certainly didn't do him any favors during the match.

After the fight, Canelo had this to say about his dominant win over Charlo.

““I’m a strong fighter all the time, against all the fighters,” Alvarez told Showtime’s Jim Gray in the ring. “I’m a strong man. Nobody can beat this Canelo.”

With the win, Canelo Alvarez retains his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. Who should the Mexican champion fight next in his career?