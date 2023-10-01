Jermell Charlo was severely outclassed by Canelo Alvarez in their super middleweight title fight on Saturday, and the American boxer admitted it was more difficult than he had imagined.

While Charlo doesn't want to make any excuses since it's obvious Alvarez was the better fighter in their bout, he pointed out that moving up two weight divisions clearly hindered him as well. The 35-year-old Charlo is the undisputed junior middleweight champion, but he moved up to take on Alvarez's challenge.

“I don't make excuses for myself so it is what it is. I took my punches but this is boxing. You win some and you lose some,” Charlo shared, per CBS Sports. “You could feel the difference in weight because I came up 12 pounds. I was daring to be great today. I took the shots and just kept pushing.”

Sure enough, Charlo isn't saying he lost because he moved up. However, he's also not denying that it had a big factor in his performance.

Those who watched the fight can attest to that, though. Jermell Charlo never posed any threat to Alvarez, with Canelo controlling the bout from start to finish.

Charlo did land some solid punches in the fifth round and in some later rounds, but it was insignificant with Alvarez already establishing his dominance. In the end, Canelo connected 134 of his punches compared to Charlo's 71.

Before the match-up, Charlo said that he wouldn't be “kissing a**” since he wants to give Alvarez a fight. Unfortunately for him, he failed to live up to his own expectations.

Charlo is now planning to move back to his division, and he even called out Terence Crawford for a potential fight. It remains to be seen if something can be arranged for their fight, but Charlo definitely needs a bounce-back win.