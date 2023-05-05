The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival announced new US members of the jury. Oscar winner Brie Larson and Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee Paul Dano will join jury president Ruben Ostlünd on the board of jurors.

What is a jury member and what do they do, you ask? The Cannes board of directors appoint jury members, often a part of the film scene, to select films from the festival selection to receive a Cannes award. Jurors are selected from all walks of the international film industry; it’s based on their body of work and respect from their peers. The jury will award the Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films, which will be revealed on May 27th at the festival’s closing ceremony.

The 2023 Jury members are Julia Ducournau (Writer, Director, France), Damián Szifron (Writer, Director, Argentina), Atiq Rahimi (Writer, Director, Afghanistan), Paul Dano (Writer, Actor, Director, United States), Brie Larson (Actor, Director, Producer, United States), Rungano Nyoni (Writer, Director, Zambia, UK), Denis Ménochet (Actor, France), and Maryam Touzani (Writer, Director, Morocco).

Larson, now a jury member, responded gratefully on Twitter following the announcement. She shared, “Thank you for the honor, Cannes Festival. Excited to be apart of the #Cannes2023 jury.”

Thank you for the honor, @Festival_Cannes. Excited to be part of the #Cannes2023 jury https://t.co/TJuAorbCHe — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 4, 2023

The Cannes Film Festival includes the premieres of Todd Haynes’ May December, Karim Aïnouz‘s Firebrand, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, and Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days. The festival will close with the animated short Elemental directed by Peter Sohn.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16th through May 27th.