Brie Larson’s Net Worth in 2023 is $25 million. Larson is a popular actress who has starred in Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island, Short Term 12, Room, Avengers: Endgame, and many others. She is an Academy Award winner, Primetime Emmy Award winner, BAFTA Award winner, Golden Globes winner, and a Critics Choice Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Brie Larson’s net worth in 2023.

Brie Larson’s net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Brie Larson was born on October 1, 1989 in Sacramento, California. At only six years old, Larson was already interested in taking up acting. As a result, she attended American Conservatory Theater. Here, Larson honed her acting skills.

In 1998, Larson earned her first onscreen acting role in The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. For the appearance, Larson made $850. Since then, Larson would become a fixture in the television screens. She appeared in To Have & to Hold, Touched By an Angel, Popular, Then Came You, Raising Dad, Right on Track, Ghost Whisperer, and Schimmel. Unfortunately, Schimmel was canceled after Larson’s co-star Robert Schimmel was diagnosed with cancer. For Larson’s performance in Raising Dad, Larson earned $187,000 for the series.

Just a year after her first onscreen acting debut, Larson made her big screen debut in the film called Special Delivery. Aside from appearing in television screens, Larson also continued to earn various movie roles. She appeared in notable movies such as 13 Going on 30, Sleepover, Hoot, Hope & Faith, Remember the Daze, Just Peck, Tanner Hall, Greenberg, and many others.

In 2009, Larson earned her breakout role in the TV series called United States of Tara. The series would run for a total of 36 episodes across two years. United States of Tara would also earn two Primetime Emmy Awards. Based on reports, Larson received $9,000 per episode which totals to around $324,000 for the show.

Since then, Larson has appeared in major films such as Don Jon, 21 Jump Street, Short Term 12, Trainwreck, and many others. During this span, she was able to work with Hollywood stars including Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johanssen, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, and many others.

Six years later, Larson made her best performance yet. In 2015, she starred in the dramatic thriller, Room. Here, Larson made the character Ma come to life. For her performance, she received her first Oscar victory for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Furthermore, Larson also earned her first Golden Globes Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture. In addition to these, for her performance, Larson also won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. According to sources, Larson was paid $100,000 for her role in Room.

After winning her first Oscar, Larson would go on to earn more lucrative film roles. She pocketed $1 million for starring in Kong: Skull Island. Here, she acted alongside Samuel Jackson, and Tom Hiddleston. Kong: Skull Island would go on to gross over $566 million worldwide.

In 2019, Larson earned her biggest movie role by joining the MCU franchise. For making Captain Marvel come to life, Larson received a lucrative paycheck of $5 million, as per CNBC. The amount easily topped her Marvel superhero counterparts including Robert Downey Jr. and Chadwick Boseman in terms of salary for their MCU debut films. Afterwards, Larson reprised the role of Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. Avengers: Endgame would go on to become the second highest grossing film of all time after raking in $2.7 billion around the world. Larson returned to her role as Captain Marvel in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Given that Larson has carved out a successful acting career, she is set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Larson is set to appear in an Untitled CIA Project and an untitled Scott Pilgrim anime series. Furthermore, Larson is expected to make Captain Marvel come alive once more in The Marvels. On the other hand, she is also set to make her Fast and Furious franchise debut in Fast X. In Fast X, Larson will be acting alongside a star studded cast that already has Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Cardi B.

Apart from her acting career, Larson also earns from her bevy list of endorsement deals. In the past, Larson has worked with major brands such as Nintendo, Nissan, and many others. In fact, Larson was at the forefront of Nissan’s Refuse to Compromise campaign for the Nissan Sentra.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brie Larson’s net worth in 2023?