ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers look to win back-to-back Clarence S. Campbell Bowls this season. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Western Conference Finals Winner prediction and pick.

Last year, it was the Edmonton Oilers who took home the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl for winning the Western Conference. It was the first time a Canadian team had won the Western Conference since the Oilers won in 2006. They will also look to become the first repeat Western Conference Champion since the Detroit Red Wings won in 2008 and 2009. Since 1994, three teams have repeated as Western Conference Winners. The Red Wings have done it twice, the first time making the finals four straight years and winning twice. The Dallas Stars have also won back-to-back, beating the Avalanche twice, as the Avalanche would go to four straight Western Conference Finals from 1999 through 2002.

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Western Conference Finals Winner

Edmonton Oilers: +390

Colorado Avalanche: +500

Dallas Stars: +550

Vegas Golden Knights: +700

Nashville Predators: +750

Vancouver Canucks: +1100

Los Angeles Kings: +1100

Minnesota Wild: +1200

Winnipeg Jets: +1200

St. Louis Blues: +3400

Seattle Kraken: +3500

Utah Hockey Club: +3900

Calgary Flames: +9500

Chicago Blackhawks: +11000

Anaheim Ducks: +15000

San Jose Sharks: +15000

Favorites for NHL Western Conference Winner

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to make another run at the Cup. After coming up just short of making the comeback from down 3-0 to the Panthers, they will look to bring the Cup back to Canada this year, but first, they have to make it there. the Oilers bring back their potent attack, with Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Leon Draisatil all returning for another run. While they did lose a few pieces, they brought in some more firepower. Jeff Skinner joins the team and will be lined up with Leon Draisatil. They will be joined by another newcomer, Viktor Arvidsson.

The Colorado Avalanche sit next in odds to win the Western Conference. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will once against lead the way for this Avalanche squad. While those two scored great last year, the Avalanche struggled to score outside of the top line. They bring back Casey Mittelstadt, who they acquired mid-season to help with that. Further, Devon Toews and Cale Makar will lead the top defensive units with Alexander Georgeiv in goal. It may be a slow start to the season with Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen out to start the year.

The Dallas Stars have now made it to the conference finals two years in a row. They have yet to win though. The Stars did have to trade some role players with Chris Tanev and Radek Faksa both being traded off. Still, they brought in new pieces that will fit well around a core of Jason Robertson, Rooper Hintz, and Tyler Seguin. Further, the Stars took an already solid defensive situation and made it better. Jake Oettinger was great last year, and they added Casey DeSmith, making what could be the best goalie combination in the NHL.

Sleepers for NHL Western Conference Winner

The Nashville Predators are looking to take a major step forward this season. They finished 47-30-5 last year, good for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Still, it would be a first-round loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Filip Forsberg, Juuse Saros, Roman Josi, and Ryan O'Reilly are all back this year. Then, Nashville added some other impressive parts. Steven Stamkos comes over from the Lightning, where he scored 40 goals last year. They also add Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei to the squad as well.

The Canucks were a surprise team last year. They will bring back their stars, led by Brock Boeser and JT Miller. Further, Elias Pettersson and newcomer Jake Debrusk will solidify the second line. Still, they relied on Thatcher Demko heavily last year. He is currently out, and it is possible the injury from last year could bother him all year. If Vancouver has some of the magic from last year though, they could make a run.

Final NHL Western Conference Winner Prediction and Pick

The odds on favorite to win the NHL's Western Conference finals this year is once again the Edmonton Oilers. Slowing them down this year will be difficult, but so is going to the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. The Avalanche have the firepower to keep up with the Oilers this year, but the Dallas Stars may have the defense. Two other teams have lost back-to-back Western Conference Finals. The San Jose Sharks dealt with an injured riddled year the season after and fell short in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche would return and win the conference, bringing home a Stanley Cup in the process.

Final NHL Western Conference Winner Prediction and Pick: Dallas Stars (+550)