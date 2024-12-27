The Vancouver Canucks entered the 2024-25 NHL season as the defending Pacific Division champions, fresh off the franchise's first 50-win campaign since 2011-12. Despite an opening-round victory over the Nashville Predators, Vancouver's run was ended by the eventual Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers.

Injuries significantly impacted their performance, with star goaltender Thatcher Demko sidelined in Round One and 40-goal scorer Brock Boeser ruled out due to blood clots just before the crucial deciding seventh game against the Oilers.

Speaking of injuries, the Canucks were forced to begin the season without Demko, as he continued to be sidelined by the injury that hampered him in 2023-24.

But in the meantime, Vancouver continues to have issues with consistency. They're in fourth place in the Pacific Division behind the Golden Knights, Oilers, and Kings; though only three points separate the Canucks from Edmonton's position in the No. 2 overall spot.

That being said, what are the biggest reasons for hope and concern for the Canucks so far in 2024-25?

Canucks' biggest reasons for hope during the 2024-25 season

There are more reasons for hope with the Canucks than there are for concern, starting with the play of reigning Norris Trophy-winning defenseman and team captain Quinn Hughes.

Not only is he off to another terrific start to the season, but he's also set a new Canucks franchise record for assists by a defenseman with 313 assists in 388 games; it broke Alex Edler’s previous mark of 310 assists in 925 games.

Shortly after the milestone assist, head coach Rick Tocchet praised Hughes' accomplishments, noting not only his offensive contributions but the minutes that he plays, via NHL.com

“It’s incredible, a great milestone,” Tocchet said. “Obviously if not the best defenceman in the league, he sure puts up a good argument because, what did I play him, 31 minutes tonight. The guy came into camp in shape, that’s why he plays 31 minutes.”

The Canucks can finally breathe a sigh of relief with goaltender Thatcher Demko‘s return to action. Demko missed the entire postseason following the opening game, as well as Training Camp, the exhibition schedule, and the regular season until earlier this month.

Understandably, it took him a bit to shake off some rust, which is still evident thanks to his 3.14 goals-against average and pedestrian 2-1-2 record. However, Demko is too talented a goaltender to be putting up subpar numbers for long – look for him to resume his normal form before long.

Speaking of goaltending, the Canucks could not have gotten more out of first-year netminder Kevin Lankinen if they tried. He's been a perfect fit in Vancouver, stepping into the starter's role in Demko's absence almost seamlessly, and his record of 14-5-4 is better than almost anyone could have expected when they signed him as an insurance policy due to Demko's injury and the struggles of Arturs Silovs.

Canucks' biggest reasons for concern during the 2024-25 season

Conversely, the Canucks aren't without concerns. One of the biggest storylines is the reported rift between a pair of top players, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller.

It was Miller who took a lengthy leave of absence from the team to deal with an undisclosed personal issue, something he said that he had no interest in discussing upon his return to the lineup earlier in the month. But Miller also pushed back on the reports that he and Pettersson weren't getting along, via Athlon Sports.

”I'm not (bothered by the reports of a feud with Pettersson),” he said. “Listen. You guys, in a sense, out of the outer world, have created this thing. This isn’t a thing.”

“Am I bothered? No, but you guys are just wasting your time. I don’t care, you guys want to talk about it, ask me all you want.”

Pettersson echoed his teammate's sentiments, stating that there wasn't any kind of issue and that he felt it was a media creation.

“It's good,” Pettersson responded when asked about his relationship with Miller. “I don’t know why people try to make (expletive) up. Excuse my language, but that’s my response to it.”

Meanwhile, the rumors seemed to have stemmed from comments made by former Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, now an analyst with TSN.

“It is a problem (the dynamics when Miller and Pettersson play together), and I knew they had a little bit of a problem between them before I got there, but I thought that was all straightened out and everything,” Boudreau said.

Conflicts are naturally going to arise from time to time, but the Canucks would be wise to make sure that not only is there not a conflict, but to handle it correctly for the benefit of the team as a whole if such a conflict actually exists.