Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Vancouver Canucks went wrong in 2024-25. As a result, Rick Tocchet is not the coach anymore, JT Miller is a Ranger, and they are likely moving on from their goalie. The Canucks are likely going to trade goalie Thatcher Demko this offseason. Which teams should show interest, and what should they expect when they land the goalie?

The Canucks would trade Demko because of the contract they gave another goalie. Kevin Lankinen got a five-year extension just after the 4 Nations Face-Off, raising a lot of questions about Demko's future. He is entering the final year of his contract, which pays him the exact amount as Lankinen's deal that starts on July 1. The Canucks made the active choice to pay Lankinen over Demko largely because of injuries. So, the team that picks up Demko should have reasonable expectations. He can challenge for the top spot on a team that needs a goalie, but you need a solid injury replacement.

The Blue Jackets should make another move to contend

Don Waddell took over a poor Blue Jackets team and made them better in free agency last year. Sean Monahan was a great addition, Kirill Marchenko's extension proved to be a huge bargain, and he re-signed Mathieu Oliver. But Johnny Gaudreau's passing made them fan favorites no matter which division your team plays in. The Blue Jackets nearly made the playoffs and should solidify their goaltending by trading for Thatcher Demko for the Canucks.

The Blue Jackets are going to have over $40 million in cap space on July 1, according to CapWages. So while they do need another scorer and could re-sign Ivan Provorov, that doesn't mean they won't trade for Demko. Elvis Merzlikins has not lived up to his contract, which has two years left on it. If Demko comes in and outshines him, it could lead to a change in the Columbus net.

Thatcher Demko follows his former Canucks coach

Article Continues Below

This trade idea hangs on the idea of Thatcher Demko and Rick Tocchet having a good relationship while they were in Vancouver. If they did, then Tocchet just took a job without a starting goalie in Philadelphia. Bringing in Demko can help them fill the NHL net while developing young goalies in the minor leagues. Demko may not be the Flyers' goalie for a long time, but he can help fill a gap that has been crushing them in years past.

The Flyers have a lot of extra 2025 draft picks they can flip, including four second-rounders. The Canucks should target the Flyers as a team with a desperate need, a relationship with the player, and a draft pick overstock. While the Flyers' playoff hopes are slim for next season, they can keep the team above water with Demko.

The Red Wings should be pushing to take a step forward

After hiring Todd MacLellan during the season, the Red Wings looked much more like a playoff team than they did before. The Yzerplan needs to end in a playoff berth soon, and Demko could help them do that. They have not locked in a goalie long-term recently to leave the door open for Sebastian Cossa. But that does not mean they can kick away another year with Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot. The Canucks have Demko available, who could be the perfect fit for Detroit.

The Red Wings are a solid trade partner for the Canucks because Mrazek and Talbot are both under contract for one year. They could send one of the veterans to Vancouver along with some picks. That would give Vancouver a decent backup option behind Lankinen. If they really believe in their new goalie, then Talbot and Mrazek are solid backups.

The Red Wings could dump both of their veteran goalie and have Cossa and Demko as their goaltending duo. With the Canucks, Demko ha a career .910 save percentage. He is a better veteran for Cossa to learn from than either Talbot or Mrazek, who are mostly career backups.