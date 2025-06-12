It was one of the more difficult seasons for the Vancouver Canucks in recent memory, as they not only failed to defend their Pacific Division crown from 2023-24 but missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs altogether.

Even more so was the difficulty going on behind the scenes, as reports of internal conflict and tension between two top players, later revealed to be J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, were eventually confirmed by team president Jim Rutherford despite firm denials from both players.

Eventually, Miller was traded to the New York Rangers after the Canucks decided it was no longer feasible to try and make peace between the two players. Despite Miller's departure, Pettersson continued struggling to produce for the Canucks and ultimately scored just 15 goals, his fewest since he scored 10 during the 2020-21 NHL season (but played in only 26 games).

Pettersson is now being heavily involved in trade rumors despite his hefty $11.6 million cap hit for the next several seasons. According to a recent report from TSN's Pierre LeBrun, those rumors may end up not coming to fruition, via The Athletic.

“Never say never, but all signs point to the Canucks keeping Elias Pettersson, whose full no-move clause kicks in July 1,” LeBrun wrote. “The Canucks are encouraged by Pettersson’s approach this offseason. While production over the past two years hasn’t matched his $11.6 million salary (he’s got seven more years on his deal), there were teams monitoring that situation given how thin the UFA market is. But it sounds like Vancouver wants to keep him.”

Pettersson's contract, which he signed in March 2024, runs through the 2031-32 NHL season.

Canucks forward Elias Pettersson admitted to struggling this season

Earlier in the season in March, Pettersson opened up about his struggles offensively and said he just needs to look ahead and not back, via Sportsnet.

“I'll just be honest: I haven't been the way I want to be this year. I haven't played to expectations I have on myself, the franchise has on me. So I'll be the first to tell you, but that's in the past,” he said.

“I just want to take these last 22 games, plus more hopefully, and play my best hockey. I wish we had more wins, I wish we had played a lot better, but can't dwell on that anymore. And just trying to look ahead.”

Pettersson, who was drafted in 2017 with the fifth overall selection, has scored 185 goals with 272 assists in 471 career NHL games, all with Vancouver.