The Vancouver Canucks are in turmoil right now. They are far outside the playoff race, and have just fired head coach Bruce Boudreau in what was the worst kept secret in hockey. On top of that, they are shopping their captain on the trade market.

Canucks star Bo Horvat is almost certain to be traded ahead of the NHL trade deadline. With trade talks heating up, we are learning more about Vancouver’s asking price for the former top-10 pick.

The Canucks are seeking three players in return for their captain, according to NHL insider Jeff Marek. Vancouver wants at least one of these players to be a top prospect in the NHL.

Fellow NHL insider Elliotte Friedman offered another update on the discussions around Horvat. He says the Canucks are shifting through the contenders and pretenders for their captain’s services.

“Vancouver is figuring out who is really serious. I don’t believe there’s anything imminent at this time, but I do think the Canucks know who’s in the game and who isn’t,” Friedman said on an episode of 32 Thoughts.

Trade rumors around Horvat have swirled for months. However, they picked up in recent weeks after Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford admitted his team made their best offer to their star player.

Perhaps the two favorites for Horvat are the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. However, the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and Seattle Kraken have also been linked to the 27-year-old.

Horvat is having a career year, and we’re only halfway through the season. The Canucks captain has 30 goals and 19 assists in 46 games as he positions himself to earn a huge payday. Whether that payday comes on the open market or via extension after a trade remains to be seen.