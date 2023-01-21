Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is one of the best available players ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline. As contract talks have stalled, it seems almost certain Horvat will wear another sweater this season.

To that effect, it seems like a trade could come sooner rather than later. Trade discussions around the Canucks captain have intensified, as reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Previous reports have linked the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes to Horvat. However, Seravalli named three other teams who have engaged the Canucks to some extent.

“The belief is the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild are among the teams who have inquired about Horvat with Vancouver,” Seravalli wrote.

Of the teams named for Horvat, the Red Wings are the only non-playoff team. Detroit sits in sixth place in the Atlantic Division as of Friday, and are eight points out of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

The Wild sit in third place in the Central Division, which qualifies them for the playoffs. They hold a five-point lead over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who are fourth in the division.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are currently leading the Pacific Division. The NHL’s youngest franchise holds the division lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on the back of a tiebreaker.

As for the previously linked teams for Horvat, the Hurricanes and Bruins both lead their respective divisions. Boston has looked like the league’s best team this season, having only lost five games in regulation.

Horvat’s market is certainly an interesting one. The Canucks captain stands to improve any one of these teams should they acquire him. Only time will tell who is able to win the sweepstakes.