The Vancouver Canucks have played the young 2024-25 NHL season without the services of newly re-signed forward Dakota Joshua, who missed all of Training Camp and the exhibition schedule after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his testicle.

But the good news is that his rehabilitation has gone well, and according to the latest report from NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, he's on the verge of returning, via X;

“Sounds like #Canucks Dakota Joshua is 1-2 weeks away from making his season debut for Vancouver,” he wrote.

The Canucks are in action on Tuesday night, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks from United Center in the Windy City. The opening puck drop is scheduled for just after 8:15 PM EST.

The Canucks re-signed Dakota Joshua over the offseason

Joshua announced during the offseason that he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from one of his testicles, but that he still intended to suit up for the Cnaucks during the 2024-25 campaign, via ESPN.

“This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” Joshua said in a statement. “This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.

“Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery. I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day [to] re-join my teammates

A native of Dearborn, Michigan, Joshua was drafted by the OHL's Plymouth Whalers in 2012 while playing for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League.

Eventually, he would be selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the 128th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft while playing collegiate hockey for Ohio State. He never suited up for the Maple Leafs, as his rights were traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

He then signed a two-year contract with the Canucks in 2022 and was able to set a career-high 18 goals and 14 assists in 2023-24. The Canucks rewarded his efforts with a four-year, $13 million contract.