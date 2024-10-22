ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vancouver Canucks head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Canucks-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Canucks-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Blackhawks Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -184

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Canucks vs Blackhawks

Time: 8:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Chicago Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks do not score a lot of goals. Chicago has scored the sixth-fewest goals per game this season, and they have the sixth-lowest shot percentage. Vancouver allows the eighth-fewest shots per game, so the Blackhawks are going to have limited chances to score. With the Blackhawks inability to score at a high rate, the Canucks should be able to keep Chicago in check.

Vancouver plays physical hockey. They are second in the NHL in hits per game. The Canucks want to win games by being more physical than the other team. The Blackhawks are not a great team, so the Canucks should be able to win this game by being more physical. Hitting the opponent, and earning takeaways is going to be the reason the Canucks win this game.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to start in net for the Canucks Tuesday night. He started both of the games Vancouver has won this season, and he is the better goaltender on the team. Lankinen has allowed just 1.28 goals per game this season, and his save percentage is .953. If he can have another good game, the Canucks will come out of this one victorious.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago has to find a way to score some goals in this game. In their two wins, the Blackhawks have scored a combined nine goals. In their three losses, they have scored a combined four goals. It is a scoring league, and the Blackhawks have to do just that if they want to win this game. 20 of Chicago's 23 wins last season cam when they scored at least three goals. If they can reach that mark in this game, the Blackhawks will win.

Chicago has allowed just 3.00 goals per game this season. In their two wins this season, the Blackhawks allowed just two goals in each. The Blackhawks are also a team that gets in front of shots. They are second in the NHL in blocks per game this season, so they should be able to get in front of a few in this one. The Canucks score less than three goals per game, so the Blackhawks should be able to keep Vancouver in check.

Petr Mrazek is expected to start in net for the Blackhawks. He has both the wins for the Blackhawks this season, and his save percentage is .911. In his four starts this season, Mrazek has allowed just two goals in three of them. He does a great job in net, and the Blackhawks need another game like that if they want to win Tuesday night.

Final Canucks-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

These are two teams that do not score too much. However, I do think the winner of this game will score more than their season average. The Canucks are playing better hockey right now, and their goaltender is hot. I will take Vancouver to win straight up.

Final Canucks-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-184)