Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson returned from injured reserve on Friday. His return meant Friday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes was his first game back since December 23. The Canucks star is embroiled in trade rumors ahead of the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline. For now, though, he has to focus on what's immediately ahead of him.

Unfortunately, Vancouver could now bring home a win in Pettersson's return. He and the Canucks fell on Friday night to the Hurricanes by the score of 2-0. Moreover, Vancouver managed just 14 shots on veteran goalie Dustin Tokarski, all of which were stopped. Vancouver fell to 18-13-10 on the season and have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Pettersson spoke with reporters following the loss to discuss how he felt upon his return from injury. “I felt good. Worked hard to get back and it was fun to be back. Felt pretty good. Maybe some puck battles I do want back but overall felt good,” the Canucks star said in a video shared by the team on social media.

Canucks' Elias Pettersson reacts to brutal Hurricanes loss

Elias Pettersson did not record a point in Friday's loss to the Hurricanes. However, he did have some interesting looks. In the end, he couldn't capitalize on them and ended the game with zero shots.

The Canucks' loss to Carolina is brutal in its own right. Recording less than 15 shots in a game is a losing recipe no matter the opponent. But losing in this fashion to a team playing the second half of a back-to-back is rough. Pettersson admitted as much when talking about the loss.

“I think we had many looks that we didn't hit the net. Brock (Boeser) made a great pass to me on the power play. I tried to pick the corner instead of making sure to hit the net. Maybe I don't score, but I could create a rebound. Small details,” the Canucks star said.

Vancouver looked like a playoff contender earlier in the season. Now, they are clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Their 46 points give them just a one-point cushion over the Calgary Flames. Moreover, the St. Louis Blues and Utah Hockey Club are each within three points of Vancouver.

Pettersson and the Canucks are hoping to right the ship soon. Performances like Friday night must become a thing of the past if they are to do so. The Canucks retake the ice on Saturday night when they travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.