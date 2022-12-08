By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

For the third game in a row, the Vancouver Canucks won via overtime, beating the San Jose Sharks in extra time Wednesday night on the road. Elias Pettersson burned the game-winning goal to keep Vancouver’s win streak alive, but it’s not just the only streak that he kept going.

As noted by Sportsnet Stats, Pettersson Elias Pettersson has just become the second player in Canucks history to score an overtime goal in consecutive games.

2nd player in #Canucks history to score an OT goal in back-to-back games, joining Mike Santorelli on October 6-8, 2013

Elias Pettersson, of course, was also the one who starred in overtime for the Canucks in their 7-6 win against the Montreal Canadiens last Monday.

The Canucks edged out San Jose despite the Sharks winning the possession battle by a wide margin, with San Jose getting off 39 shots on goal to just 28 by Vancouver, but it’s always going to be the final score that will matter. The Canucks also capitalized on the three power-play chances they got, as they scored two goals on the man advantage, while their special team allowed just one PP goal to San Jose out of three opportunities. With his heroics, Peterson earned first-star honors with two points (goal and assist).

Can the Canucks continue rolling and getting lucky? They have an assignment this Saturday at home against the Minnesota Wild, who are aiming to stop Vancouver’s unbeaten run, ideally inside regulation time.

The Canucks are back to .500 after beating the Sharks, sporting a 12-12-3 record for 29 points.