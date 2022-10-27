Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start

The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory.

Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major changes are coming in Vancouver. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin spoke to reporters on Wednesday about his confidence in his head coach.

“Yeah, the coaching staff from Day One, we have good communication and we’re working together and we’re going to find a way out of this,” Allvin said.

“I’m the general manager, so I’m as responsible as the coaches and the players and we’re all working together. I see the hard work the coaching staff is putting in every day and my job is to always look at options to get better and support them.”

The Canucks currently hold a 0-5-2 record this season. In five of these seven games, Vancouver has allowed four or more goals. Furthermore, opposing teams have outscored the Canucks 15-2 in the third period this season.

A slow start isn’t new for Vancouver. Just last season, they began the year 8-15-2 before firing their head coach and general manager. Under Boudreau and Allvin, the team went on a 32-15-10 run that nearly got them into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Despite the performance last season, Allvin knew the Canucks didn’t play their best hockey. And he knows there are a lot of those issues have carried over into the new season. It’s all about rooting those out and getting the team back on track.

“I think teams started to take us light,” Allvin said of last season’s run. “It was something we wanted to address going into the season and part of it was finding more structure and accountability in systems play. We’re a talented team, but we need to get this team and this group to play together as a group and a team.”