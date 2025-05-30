The Vancouver Canucks endured a major setback in the 2024-2025 season. Sadly, their struggles in stopping the puck were a major reason why they failed to make the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While some may believe that their starting goalie is a problem, it is a logical fallacy. The Canucks must not trade Thatcher Demko in the 2025 offseason if they wish to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Demko struggled through injuries in the 2024-2025 season, finishing with a 10-8-3 record while recording a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .889. Unfortunately, this was a stark contrast to the previous season, when he went 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

Despite these injuries, the Canucks need Demko, and he is one of the most solid goalies in the NHL. With new coach Adam Foote joining the Canucks, Vancouver gets a fresh start, with some good players still around. With Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk around, the Canucks still have a good core that is capable of competing for a playoff spot. The Canucks should not trade Demko to give themselves the best chance to win, and several reasons outline why.

Thatcher Demko is a franchise goalie who provides stability

Having an elite goalie is not easy, and many NHL teams do not have one. Ultimately, consider what happened to the Carolina Hurricanes, as poor goaltending led to an early series deficit against the Florida Panthers, which ultimately ruined their chances. Good goalies don't grow on trees, and Demko, when healthy, is a great goalie.

Examine what he did in the 2023-2024 season, when he carried the Canucks on his back. Amazingly, he helped catapult them to the top of the division, earning them a playoff spot. With Demko, the Canucks have stability. If the 2024-2025 season proved anything, it was that the Canucks need Demko.

Arturs Silovs and Kevin Lankinen were not adequate replacements. Ultimately, Silovs went 2-6-1 with a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .861, while Lankinen went 25-15-10 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. While Lankinen was not awful, his stats were far below what Demko gave the Canucks the previous season, and exposed how bad this team was without him.

Thatcher Demko is a quiet leader that raises the Canucks

If the injury to Demko showed anything, it was that the Canucks need his leadership. When he was not in the lockeroom, it was tough for the Canucks to get behind Lankinen. Their poor play also showed, as their goals against marks went up.

Demko is also a fan favorite in Vancouver, and people gravitate toward him, making him among the most beloved in the NHL. Additionally, they have noticed his potential in the past, particularly when he has played in big games. Demko has a mental toughness that is tough to replicate and has displayed this on several occasions. Overall, it was easier for the Canucks to play in front of Demko because they knew they had a goalie who was capable of making the big saves.

Demko gives the Canucks the confidence they need to play in front of him while ensuring the team that he will make the necessary stops. When healthy, he has demonstrated leadership and an elite skillset that is tough to replace, especially in the NHL, where great goalies are rare.

The team is still a playoff contender

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Canucks are still a playoff contender. Yes, they likely will not bring back Brock Boeser, but they still have talent all around. Hughes, Pettersson, and DeBrusk are still around, and the Canucks can build around them in the offseason as they pursue other free agents.

The team still projects to be a playoff contender in the NHL. Even without a healthy Demko, the Canucks stayed in the playoff race until the amazing St. Louis Blues' hot streak all but eliminated them. Plus, Demko has carried this team to the playoffs before. There would be days where the Canucks could score one or two goals, and have the assurance that Demko would make the plays needed to win. Also, Demko has been great in limited playoff exposure, with a 3-1 mark and a 0.97 goals-against average with a save percentage of .974.

With a new coach coming in, there will be some massive changes. Ultimately, the goal remains to get back to the playoffs. With a full offseason to prepare and heal, Demko is on a trajectory to return to his old self. Therefore, it would be wise of the Canucks to write this season off as a blip in the radar. Trading Demko would be a mistake that would set them back years and drive away their fan base. Keeping Demko would give them the best chance of returning to the playoffs.