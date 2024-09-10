The Vancouver Canucks played without Brock Boeser in Game 7 of their second-round matchup with the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Scans revealed that the Minnesota native suffered from blood clots in his leg. Boeser is not entirely in the clear as it pertains to this issue. However, the Canucks forward did provide a positive update on his progress.

Boeser revealed that he is cleared to resume contact training, as reported by Sportsnet. Boeser also mentioned that he is no longer taking blood thinning medication. This medication delayed some of his offseason training. In saying this, he is looking forward to the 2024-25 season and contributing on the ice.

“I could still skate and stuff, but I had to be careful just contact-wise,” said Boeser, via Sportsnet. “But I've been off them for a little bit now and I've gotten to start doing contact towards the end of summer. It's obviously something that we look back on and it was a tough scenario, but I'm just happy that I can move forward and really focus on this season.”

Canucks' Brock Boeser talks health ahead of critical contract year

Brock Boeser was a major part of Vancouver's success last season. The Canucks forward scored a career-high 40 goals and 73 points during the regular season. His offensive output was a major reason Vancouver entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as Pacific Division champions.

Boeser also had a positive impact on the Canucks' playoff success. He scored seven goals and 12 points in 12 games before the blood clotting was discovered. He led all Vancouver skaters in goal-scoring this past postseason. And he shared the lead for most points with forward J.T. Miller.

Boeser's health is going to be important for Vancouver in the coming season. It's something that will be monitored throughout the season. The Canucks forward revealed some precautions he will need to take in the year ahead, as well. “You've got to kind of be safe on flights and make sure you're moving around and not sleeping and stuff. It's still something that we discuss within our training staff,” Boeser said, via Sportsnet.

It's an important year for Boeser professionally. The Minnesota native is entering the final season of his contract. On July 1, 2025, he will hit NHL Free Agency, allowing him to sign with another team unless he signs an extension in Vancouver.

Boeser is certainly a player to watch in the season ahead. It'll definitely be worth seeing if he can match his offensive production a year ago. His contract situation is also worth keeping an eye on, especially if you are a Canucks fan. Vancouver begins its 2024-25 campaign on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.