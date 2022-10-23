Quinn Hughes gets key injury update from Canucks’ Bruce Boudreau

Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup for their tilt against the Buffalo Sabres due to an undisclosed injury, but Bruce Boudreau shined a bit more light onto the situation after the game. Hughes was scratched due to what is being described as a lower-body injury, and the team is considering the 23-year-old to be day-to-day going forward.

Via Thomas Drance, Hughes is considered day-to-day, but Boudreau indicated that the Canucks do not anticipate it to be a long-term injury. Precisely what Hughes is dealing with remains unclear, as does his status for Monday’s clash against the Carolina Hurricanes, but it’s certainly a concern to see the young star already dealing with an injury.

If he can’t play against the Hurricanes, that would mean his next opportunity to play would come Thursday on the road against the Seattle Kraken.

Hughes has featured in five of the Canucks’ first six games this season. He’s registered five points, all from assists, while averaging a jaw-dropping 27:14 of ice time per night. He’s coming off his best-ever season, during which he recorded 68 points in 76 games, including eight goals.

The Canucks will be hoping that Quinn Hughes’ injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for too much of the 2022-23 NHL season. As of now, the Canucks don’t appear to have any long-term concerns, as Boudreau indicated by labeling Hughes as day-to-day. Fans will have to wait and see in regard to when he returns to the lineup. Noah Juulsen replaced Hughes in the lineup on Saturday and could do so again Monday if the injury keeps him out that long.