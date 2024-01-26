Elias Pettersson still doesn't have a new contract.

Despite the Vancouver Canucks putting together a season unlike almost any other in franchise history, the question of superstar forward Elias Pettersson's future still looms large in British Columbia.

Pettersson and the Canucks have still not discussed a new contract; the 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet hasn't been giving his best player the easiest time of it, either. The bench boss was critical of Pettersson's play following a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at home on Wednesday.

After saying he didn't like Pete's play on the night, Tocchet admitted that “I haven’t liked his game the last three or four games. We gotta get him going,” according to The Province's Steve Ewen.

At practice on Thursday, the 59-year-old admitted he wasn't happy with the way the media handled the comments.

“Maybe it’s a story that we’re winning a lot and we’re looking for negativity. That’s the way I look at it. Not to blast you guys. It’s just frustrating, because It’s all over the internet about how I was blasting Pettersson. I don’t know how I blasted him. I just said he had a tough night,” Tocchet explained.

“Petey’s a big man. He had a tough night skating wise, I thought. It’s over with. He played 21 minutes. He’s not at the end of the bench. So we’re taking this to a different level. It’s not ‘Tocchet has a problem with Pettersson.’ You asked me a question: who was good, who was bad? I have to be careful. If you are going to ask me questions about a player, I’m going to say ‘no comment,’ and I’m going to let you guys analyze it. You guys have be careful. It’s not a big deal. He’s out there smiling. It’s not a big deal.”

Elias Pettersson's response

Pettersson didn't have much to say in response to his coach's comments when he spoke to Canucks media on Thursday, but he did say the right things.

“We play a professional game. The coach wants more of me. I’m going to try and do a better job next game.”

Despite the light drama between player and coach, Pettersson remains a huge catalyst of this club's success. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has scored 25 goals and added 61 points through just 48 games.

Locking up Elias Pettersson should be the No. 1 priority for Vancouver's front office, but at this point, it isn't clear whether or not the Swedish superstar has made up his mind about his future with the team.

The Canucks are back in action against the Columbus Blue Jackets — their final game before the 2024 All-Star Break — at home on Saturday.