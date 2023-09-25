The Vancouver Canucks likely would prefer not to talk about their preseason opener on Sunday. Facing the Calgary Flames, nothing went right for Vancouver. And at the end of the day, the Flames skated to a dominating 10-0 victory to begin the preseason.

After the game, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet had to face the media. To his credit, he started off with a rather humorous remark that summed up his feelings about the loss. “I feel like Sean Payton,” Tocchet said, via Sportsnet's Dan Murphy.

Tocchet refers to a similarly embarrassing loss Payton and his Denver Broncos suffered on Sunday. Denver fell to the Miami Dolphins by a score of 70-20. Denver's defense allowed 726 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns in a game that never seemed particularly close.

The Canucks, meanwhile, also never had much of a chance in this game. Calgary scored four goals in the first period, and three goals in each of the final two periods. The Flames were led by Matthew Coronato, who scored a hat trick and added an assist.

Some established Flames players also chipped in during the blowout. Nazem Kadri and Noah Hanifin both scored three points against the Canucks. Both scored a goal and added two assists. Additionally, Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals.

Vancouver tabbed Arturs Silvos with the start Sunday night. However, he allowed seven goals on 18 shots. The Canucks made a goaltending change during the second period to try and stop the bleeding. Zachary Sawchenko faced eight shots in relief, allowing three goals.

Thankfully for the Canucks, this is just the first preseason game. Vancouver can right the ship and build some optimism for the upcoming season on Wednesday. The Canucks hit the road to take on the Edmonton Oilers that night.