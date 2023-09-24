After watching his team allow a whopping 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't hold back in his assessment of the game and his team with reporters after the game, via Troy Renck.

“That was embarrassing and tough to watch,” Payton said. “Aside from the kick return, there weren't a lot of positives to take from that game.”

The Broncos could have easily allowed an NFL record for points, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel mercifully called off the dogs late instead of going for a touchdown that could have eclipsed the 72-point record that Washington reached in 1966 over the New York Giants.

While some coaches would rather burn the tape and move on after such a disastrous performance, Payton was adamant about his team needing to see exactly what happened.

“We have to watch that tape,” Payton said. “Tomorrow will be tough for a lot of players — tough for us too as coaches. We knew we were playing a really good offense. But we got to look closely at what we've been doing. When someone runs the ball up and down the field like those guys did, throws the ball up and down the field…it's not acceptable.”

The Broncos were gashed in every conceivable way, allowing Tua Tagovailoa to be near perfect at 23-for-26 for 309 yards while running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane combined for 375 yards of total offense on their own. Mostert and Achane both scored four touchdowns a piece.

It's a new low for the Broncos, as the team has now dropped to 0-3 on the season after losing by 50 points to the Dolphins on Sunday in Week 3.

Payton and the Broncos will attempt to right the ship next week in a Week 4 battle with the winless Chicago Bears.