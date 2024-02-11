Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has passed Wayne Gretzky for one NHL record.

The Washington Capitals emerged victorious over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. It's a big win for Washington as they try to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But this win saw future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin surpass one record set by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

No, Ovechkin did not pass Gretzky's all-time record for most career goals. However, this record did involve scoring. The Capitals star scored his 57th empty net goal on Saturday night. This is now the all-time mark, passing The Great One's 56 empty net tallies.

Washington's win ended a brutal six-game winning streak. They still have work to do when it comes to the playoff race. They are seven points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the East. However, the win certainly gives the Capitals a confidence boost going forward.

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals play ‘complete' game vs. Bruins

Washington did pretty much everything well against the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. They defended well, they scored when they needed to, and goalie Charlie Lindgren made the saves he needed to. Head coach Spencer Carbery certainly liked what he saw from his team on Saturday.

“Our most complete game of the year, hands down,” Carbery said, via NHL.com, after his team's massive victory. “Start to finish, in all the different areas that we needed to be dialed in, we were.”

Lindgren didn't need to be extremely active against Boston. He faced just 18 shots, and he was able to save all of them. The Capitals goalie credited the players in front of him for allowing him to play his best game on Saturday.

“I think [Boston] had eight shots through two periods, and again, I mean that’s a credit to how hard I think the guys in front of me worked tonight,” Lindgren said, via NHL.com. “If we didn’t work as hard as we did, we wouldn’t have 18 shots against tonight.”

The Capitals have work to do, but this is certainly a step in the right direction. The Capitals won't get to savor this victory, though. On Sunday, they play host to a Vancouver Canucks team coming off a brutal overtime loss to the Red Wings.