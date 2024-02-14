Alex Ovechkin makes history in the process of chasing Wayne Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin is having a productive NHL run in his 19th season with the Washington Capitals. The 38-year-old is chasing Wayne Gretzky's historical goals-scored record. He joined another exclusive club with an impressive feat during the Capitals-Colorado Avalanche game.

Ovechkin made history during the Feb. 13'th Capitals-Avalanche matchup

Alex Ovechkin scored for the sixth straight game on Tuesday night. His five different goal streaks of at least six contests are tied with Steven Stamkos for the most among active players, per NHL Public Relations.

Ovechkin's scoring night helped him amass 836 career goals, roughly 58 fewer than the legendary Wayne Gretzky's total. He likely will not break the record during the 2023-24 season. However, if he keeps up the outstanding production, he could catch Gretzky in 2024-25.

Unfortunately, the Capitals have not had the season they hoped for. Washington has accumulated 54 points and sits in the bottom half of the Metropolitan Division standings. Still, the team has bright spots, headlined by man-of-the-hour Alex Ovechkin.

The left wing has recorded 14 goals, 23 assists, and a team-leading 37 points. Ovechkin is not the only veteran making an impact for Washington. 34-year-old John Carlson has the most amount of assists on the team with 27.

Washington looks to continue their momentum following their 6-3 victory over the Avalanche. The Capitals are preparing for an interconference matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 17th.

The Canadiens are in a similar position as Washington. Montreal ranks third from last in the Atlantic Division standings. Perhaps the Capitals can execute and get a much-needed road win.