Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin is giving a humorous reaction to the suspension of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid. McDavid's penalty means he will miss the Oilers-Capitals game on Tuesday.

“Sucks for him. Good for us,” Ovechkin said about that situation, per the Washington Post.

McDavid committed a cross-check during the final moments of a recent Oilers-Vancouver Canucks game. The Oiler was clearly frustrated over the excessive physical contact he was receiving, and committed the infraction against Conor Garland. McDavid was suspended three games for the incident by the NHL.

“Connor plays through a lot. Ironically, he doesn't draw many penalties,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the Canucks game, per ESPN. “He's under the microscope every time he's on the ice because he's so dangerous. He puts up with more than the average player.”

Capitals fans are most likely quite excited about the prospect of going up against a depleted Oilers club.

Alex Ovechkin continues to chase history for the Capitals

Washington's veteran winger is on a mission this season. Ovechkin is within striking distance of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record for goals in the NHL. Ovechkin needs just 21 more goals to break the record, as he has 874 in his career.

The Capitals winger has two goals in his last five games. Washington is putting together a solid season behind the veteran's production, as the club has a 31-10-5 record this year. The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

Washington is just scoring at will. The club has a +50 in goal differential this year, meaning they've scored 50 more than they have allowed. That's the best of any team in the NHL, and only the Winnipeg Jets are even close to that at time of writing.

While the Oilers would love to have McDavid for this game, Edmonton has some other skaters ready to lead. The most likely player to do that is Leon Draisaitl, who has 69 points for the club this season. The Oilers enter the contest having won eight of their last 10 games.

The Capitals-Oilers matchup is one that many NHL fans are looking forward to. It is a possible preview of what could come in this year's Stanley Cup. While it is by no means certain that these two clubs will go to the final, both are putting up wins at a rapid pace this year.

The Capitals and Oilers battle on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 ET. Along with the suspension, McDavid is forfeiting $195,312.51 for the cross-check. The money goes to the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.