The Washington Capitals are in action on Saturday night against their historic rival Pittsburgh Penguins, who come to town with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company for a 7:00 PM EST puck drop at Capital One Arena.

At the same time, the NFL's Washington Commanders are set to take on the Detroit Lions in the Motor City at Ford Field on Saturday night; the winner takes the next step toward the Super Bowl by advancing to the NFC Championship game.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin made it clear who he's rooting for, arriving for the game wearing the jersey of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels:

Expand Tweet

The Commanders and Lions will kick-off from Ford Field starting at 8:00 PM EST.

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is just 20 goals from catching Wayne Gretzky

Ovechkin is now just 20 goals away from reaching Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 career goals; his most recent tally was the overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators in a 1-0 overtime win. And in doing so, Ovechkin victimized his 179th goaltender by beating Senators goalie Leevi Merilainen with his snipe.

“I knew I should take a shot as soon as I can because I thought he may be thinking maybe I will pass it back to [Rasmus Sandin],” Ovechkin told reporters. “It was a good one, and it went in, so I'll take it.”

Gretzky himself has been vocally supportive of Ovechkin's efforts to break his record, even saying that he hopes to be the first person who officially shakes Ovechkin's hand after the record-breaking goal.

The Capitals captain has turned back the clock and far more closely resembled the player that was routinely scoring 50+ goals per season earlier in his career. In 2023-24, many believed that Father Time had finally caught up to him when he scored just eight goals in the first half of the season, though he rebounded and eventually finished with 31.

Right now, he's on pace to reach 38 goals; he also missed over a month of action thanks to suffering a broken leg.