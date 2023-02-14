The Washington Capitals will be without their best player for Tuesday night’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Caps announcing that Alex Ovechkin will be taking time away from the team.

The Capitals’ Public Relations department released a statement via Twitter Tuesday morning relaying the information:

“Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.”

Family should always come first before anything else, so Alex Ovechkin has every right to attend to such matters whenever it’s genuinely needed. The Hurricanes have also sent out their thoughts for the Russian superstar.

“Sending positive thoughts on behalf of the organization. There is nothing more important than those we love. We are wishing the best for Alex and his family,” the Hurricanes’ official Twitter account posted as a reply to the Capitals’ announcement.

Alex Ovechkin, who, at 37 years old, leads the Capitals with 32 goals to go with 22 assists. His 54 points so far this season is 10 more than any other Capitals player. With the Great Eight out for at least Tuesday night’s meeting with the Hurricanes, Washington will be further pressed to coax offense from the others. The Capitals are just 21st in the league with an average of 3.05 goals per game.

Tom Gulitti of NHL. com also reported that Washington has recalled Joe Snively from the AHL’s Hershey Bears in preparation for the showdown against the Canes.