Another NHL All-Star Weekend has come and gone, with the best players from across the National Hockey League descending on sunny Florida for the 2023 iteration of All-Star festivities at FLA Live Arena. Between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin playing on the same line, hometown boy Matthew Tkachuk winning MVP, and Fall Out Boy headlining the intermission, there were no shortage of storylines at this year’s event.

The Atlantic Division ended up winning the All-Star game, led by the fearsome duo of Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, defeating the Central Division in the final game by a score of 10-6. Here are the five best moments from the 2023 NHL All-Star weekend:

5) Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy lit up the stage between the semifinal and final of the NHL All-Star Game, sounding fantastic alongside the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra. The American pop-punk band played one of their classics, “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light ‘Em Up), along with “Centuries.” As they played the latter, the video board played a montage of some of the League’s greatest all-time players, including Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe, Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky.

gotta hand it to the mascots 👏🏼👏🏼 watch our performance from today's #NHLAllStar Game https://t.co/sM7RlIkinYpic.twitter.com/o4NMX7S5T4 — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) February 5, 2023

4) Ovechkin Crosby camaraderie

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have treated hockey fans to one of the greatest rivalries of the last decade. Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have four Stanley Cups between them, and have battled in the playoffs multiple in that period. Crosby lifted the Cup in 2016 and 2017, both times beating Ovechkin’s Capitals en route to the title. And, of course, Ovechkin’s Cup couldn’t have been won without defeating Crosby and the Pens in the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The two superstars have had their share of on-ice battles over the years since they exploded onto the world stage in 2005, but the two were electric on a line together at the NHL All-Star game on Saturday. They first combined in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night, before teaming up for three goals, two for Crosby off primary assists from Ovechkin and one for The Great Eight on a pass from Sid. Although they bowed out to the Atlantic Division in the second All-Star Game semifinal, they were an incredible duo and a treat for hockey fans.

Best of all, they both said they’ll be looking forward to having a few beers together after they retire. As Crosby so eloquently put it, “We have some catching up to do.”

3) The Tkachuk connection

The Tkachuk brothers were electric on Saturday, and Matthew got to do it in front of his home fans. The Florida Panthers superstar had seven points in two games (four goals, three assists), including a hat trick in the Atlantic’s 10-6 semifinal win against the Metropolitan. Matthew Tkachuk was a shoo-in for All-Star Game MVP, a feat he achieved in front of his dad, former NHL star Keith Tkachuk.

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk was no slouch, scoring five points (one goal, four assists) in the two games. Per NHL.com: “Matthew’s hat trick was one of three Saturday, with Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings also scoring three times in a game. As a result, Enterprise, which committed to donating $10,000 to the charity of the scoring player’s choice for the first hat trick scored in each game, pivoted to include each scorer and will donate $10,000 to each of the Tkachuks’, Gaudreau’s and Larkin’s hat trick charity of choice.”

Matthew Tkachuk is the 6th player in the modern era to win #NHLAllStar MVP on home ice 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/ubKstvEcG1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 4, 2023

2) Sergei Ovechkin steals the show

Although the Crosby Ovechkin connection was phenomenal, it was Ovechkin’s four-year-old son Sergei who stole the show. Sergei held the spotlight during the All-Star Skills competition, leading the Metropolitan Division onto the ice at the start of the event and helping his dad Ovechkin and Crosby get a perfect score of 40 in the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge.

He scored a beautiful five-hole goal on celebrity goalie Roberto Luongo, calling for the pass from his old man and depositing it in the back of the net with style. It’s probably only a matter of time before Sergei Ovechkin is in the NHL.

Sergei Ovechkin for NHL All-Star MVP pic.twitter.com/UnEc1cGZSc — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 4, 2023

1) Kevin and Beau Hayes

Former NHL forward Jimmy Hayes passed away in August of 2021 at the age of 31. His brother Kevin, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, spent a lot of the All-Star weekend with Jimmy’s three-year-old son Beau, bringing the youngster onto the ice with him for the All-Star Skills competition on Friday.

“I think it’s a memory he’ll have for the rest of his life,” Kevin said on Saturday, per NHL.com. “He wanted to meet Sidney and ‘Pasta’ [Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak], so he got to meet those guys. He was shy at the beginning, but once he saw my cousins and [Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau], some of the people he knows, he was opening up. it was a lot of fun.”

An incredible gesture from Kevin Hayes, and an experience that Beau will remember forever. To top it off, he got a picture with Flyers’ mascot ‘Gritty’ before the All-Star Game.

Although there was some negative fan reaction to the staleness of the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, the three-on-three All-Star Game on Saturday was electric, and getting all of the best hockey players in the world together was a true treat for hockey fans. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in Toronto, ON, the first time it will be back north of the border since Ottawa hosted in 2012.