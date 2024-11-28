The Washington Capitals are one of the best teams in the NHL early in 2024-25. The Capitals have one of the best offenses in the league and are on track to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs comfortably. However, even great teams make silly mistakes, no matter the sport. This was the case for goaltender Charlie Lindgren against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lindgren came out of his crease to play the puck in the third period. The idea is to throw the puck behind the net and around the end boards. However, the Capitals goalie misplayed his attempt to put it behind the net. Instead, the puck ended up in the back of the net.

This goal gave the Lightning a huge 4-3 lead in the final period of regulation. Moreover, it was credited to star forward Brayden Point. This gave Point his 15th goal of the season and it completed a hat trick for the Tampa Bay star.

Capitals defeat Lightning despite Charlie Lindgren's error

The Capitals certainly could have allowed that mistake to get them down. However, they didn't. In fact, Washington didn't need long to score the tying goal. Defenseman John Carlson scored his third goal of the season to make it a 4-4 game.

The Lightning and Capitals battled back and forth for the remainder of the third period. But in the end, it was the visiting team who broke through. Tom Wilson fired home a shot as the Capitals owned a man advantage. It was a rare power-play goal for this team, but it ended up winning them the game.

To his credit, Lindgren did not stress over it after the game. He joked with reporters during his postgame media availability. He noted it was the worst mistake of his career. Despite that, he gave his teammates their flowers for remaining focused after his blunder.

The Lightning dropped to 11-8-2 after Wednesday's 5-4 loss at Amalie Arena. The Lightning have now lost three of their last four games. However, they have a favorable matchup approaching after American Thanksgiving against the struggling Nashville Predators.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are winners of two straight after dropping two straight. More broadly, Washington has won four of their last six games and are 15-6-1 on the 2024-25 campaign. The Capitals are in action once again on Friday against the New York Islanders.