The Washington Capitals took a gamble on Pierre-Luc Dubois over the summer. The Capitals struck a trade with the Los Angeles Kings to acquire the former third-overall pick after a disappointing 2023-24 season. In 2024-25, Dubois has played well, though he hasn't scored as many goals. On Wednesday, though, he found his scoring touch against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dubois scored both of the Capitals' goals against the Canucks on Wednesday. These two goals sent the Capital One Arena crowd home happy as Washington pulled out a 2-1 win in overtime. The Capitals are now 27-10-4 on the season and avoided consecutive losses for the 10th straight game.

After the game, Dubois addressed the media during his postgame availability. He expressed pride in his team for finding a way to win once again. He specifically mentioned his team's success in the third period as a major reason why they skated away with two points.

“It's what we've done all year. All year, ups and downs, good periods, bad games. We've really stayed strong and third periods have been good for us,” the Capitals star said, via Sammi Silber of The Hockey News. “After that second, no one came in here and panicked. We knew what we could improve on and what we could do better. I thought we did that in the third.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois is fitting in with Capitals

Before the 2024-25 season, there were a ton of question marks around Pierre-Luc Dubois. The former high draft pick had shown he could produce in the NHL. He joined the Kings having three 60+ point seasons under his belt. However, things simply did not work out in Los Angeles. In fact, he often found himself playing on the fourth line.

With the Capitals, Dubois is consistently playing in the top six. Perhaps that has helped his offensive production rebound a bit. Again, the goals have been rather sparse this season. The two goals he scored on Wednesday against the Canucks give him seven on the year in 42 games. However, he is on pace for 64 points, which would be a career-high.

Dubois has certainly become an important piece to the Capitals' offense. And that has helped the team rise through the standings. Washington looks the part of a Stanley Cup contender in 2024-25. If things continue, they will certainly be a tough out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington is in action next on Friday when the Montreal Canadiens come into town.